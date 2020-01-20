The entire Studio Ghibli catalog comes on Netflix

Don’t try to freak out, but all of your favorite Studio Ghibli films will come to Netflix in the next three months. Prepare for a serious film marathon.

As of next month, the streaming giant is slowly launching 21 Studio Ghibli films, including favorite films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.

Netflix ANZ went to Twitter to announce the amazing news.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli will be exclusive to Netflix.

We are proud to make beloved, influential stories like “Spirited Away”, “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro” accessible to viewers and fans alike for the first time. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1

According to The Hollywood reporterThe streaming giant took over exclusive rights for the entire Ghibli catalog (outside of North America and Japan) on Monday.

The films are synchronized in up to 20 languages. Subtitles are available in 28 different languages.

“This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members,” said Netflix, director of original animation Aram Yacoubian said. “Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have delighted fans around the world for over 35 years. We look forward to making them available in more languages ​​in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia so that more people can enjoy this wonderful and wonderful world of animation. ‘

Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata The breathtaking animation from 21 films has received an exceptional response worldwide. Six Oscar nominations, including a win for Spirited Away in 2003.

Despite the studio’s international fame, Ghibli previously refused to sell films to streaming services such as Netflix. However, Studio Ghibli is finally allowing the streaming giant to share its incredible hand-drawn animation with the world, hoping to reach a new international audience.

“There are several great ways that a film can reach audiences these days,” said Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki. “We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our film catalog. We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience. “

Studio Ghibli’s entire catalog will be released in three installments over the next few months.

Netflix starts with “Castle In The Sky” (1986), “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989), “Only Yesterday” (1991), “Porco Rosso” (1992), “Ocean Waves “(1993) and” Tales from “Earthsea (2006) on February 1st.

On March 1st, Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind (1984) Princess Mononoke (1997) My Neighbors, The Yamadas (1999) Spirited Away (2001) The Cat Returns (2002) Arrietty (2010) and The Story of Princess Kaguya ( 2013) can be seen) added to the service.

Aside from all the jokes, the rest of the collection will be released on April 1st. Pom Poko (1994) Whisper of the Heart (1995) Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) Ponyo (2008) From the Air on the Poppy Hill (2011) The Wind Rises (2013) and even When Marnie Was There (2014).

