The environmental costs of storing mail and files online are constantly increasing

NEW YORK – At the end of the email, everyone was warned, “Please take care of the environment before printing.” However, if you are interested in global warming, consider not writing as many emails first ,

More and more people rely on their electronic mailbox as the organizer of life. Old emails, photos and files from previous years are waiting undisturbed for the search for a name, an address or a photo of an old friend.

The problem is that all of these messages need energy to sustain them. And despite the technology industry’s focus on renewable energy, advances in streaming and artificial intelligence only accelerate the amount of fossil fuels that are burned to keep data servers high.

Data centers currently consume around 2 percent of global electricity, and are expected to use 8 percent by 2030. In addition, according to research by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, only around 6 percent of all data ever created is currently used actively. That means 94 percent are sitting in a huge “landfill” with a massive carbon footprint.

“It costs us the equivalent of waiting the aerospace industry for data that we don’t even use,” said Andrew Choi, senior research analyst at Parnassus Investments, a $ 27 billion environmental, social, and governance (ESG) company ) in San Francisco.

Kirk Bresniker, chief architect at Hewlett Packard Labs, said these server farms use energy to store your data as well as when you use it.

“If I really want to do something with my data, I need to warm it up and move it through the data center,” he said. And if you empty the email trash, the data is unlikely to really be deleted. Multiple copies of even decades-old emails are stored on servers around the world and still use energy.

The sum of all the data in the world in 2018 was 33 zettabytes – 33 trillion gigabytes – but by 2025, according to the International Data Corp. quintuple to 175 zettabytes. The world produces about 2.5 trillion bytes of data every day.

This is a sector where “emissions are increasingly out of control,” said Philippe Zaouati, chairman of Paris-based Mirova, a $ 15 billion sustainable wealth manager. “We have to reduce CO2 emissions, and what we see in the IT sector are increasing emissions.”

Socially aware investors have been interested in technology stocks in the past. It was assumed that it was a low-emission industry. Some are starting to think about it.

Choi says the problem is getting too big, too quick. How many photos sit untouched in the cloud? Is there a net benefit from a toothbrush connected to the internet? Is an AI model that allows food to be delivered a little faster really worth it for you? Training an AI model emits about as much carbon as the lifetime emissions associated with driving five cars.

Parnassus has focused on Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, companies researching more efficient storage technologies. But Choi says that real solutions may require more radical thoughts.

“Data may be overrated as a business benefit and nobody really asks the question,” he said. “If only a small group of people really benefits from this data revolution, what do we actually do with all this power?”

So far, the technology industry’s primary response has been to buy more renewable energy and to source nearly 6,000 megawatts of electricity from non-fossil fuels last year – three times what BloombergNEF certified in 2017.

“The need for data centers is evolving so quickly that most companies can’t keep up,” said Kevin Hagen, vice president of ESG strategy for data center real estate company Iron Mountain. It bought so much renewable electricity last year that it was used as a selling point to let potential customers know how much they could reduce their carbon footprint by using servers.

However, renewable energy may not be enough to meet the needs of the industry. Iron Mountain’s total power consumption has doubled from year to year.

Awareness of the problem can help more companies focus on the climate costs of electronic storage. Microsoft launched a unique sustainability calculator for its cloud customers this month that allows them to see the emissions generated by their data.

“This is a question customers are increasingly asking,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith. “I don’t think there is much doubt in our eyes as to whether this is a ten-year global phenomenon where the demand for technology will continue to grow.”

BloombergNEF warns that improvements in energy efficiency or other technological improvements are unlikely to offset the greenhouse gas emissions of the data, even if implemented quickly. Computer usage is likely to more than double the more AI goes online, the more devices are connected, and the more people work in the cloud.

But nobody seems to know how much fossil energy is being used and how much is being balanced.

Bresniker says the tech industry is “blind” when it comes to the real cost of storing data. The picture is clouded by a constant stream of efficiency and storage expansions, more renewable energy, and AI for data center efficiency.

“We don’t really understand the footprint,” he said.