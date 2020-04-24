The Eredivisie season ended with the outbreak of the coronavirus

No Premier League title to be awarded in the Netherlands After the Covid-19 pandemic announced the program soon, the Netherlands announced that the Dutch FA had approved it.

The decision was made on Friday afternoon after the Dutch Football Association met with the clubs and unions representing the coaches and players.

“The Professional Football Board, after consulting with clubs, players and coaches, and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to suspend the 2019/20 competition and allow European football seats,” the statement said. Let’s adjust the current schedule. League table.

This is in accordance with Uefa instructions. With regard to promotion and collapse, it has been decided not to advertise and not to destroy. “

It was announced on Tuesday that the Dutch government had extended the ban on public events until September 1 by trying to limit the spread of the new virus, which has killed more than 4,000 people in the Netherlands.

Ajax Sadr was the top scorer in the league, ahead of AZ in the goal difference, with nine rounds of suspension suspended this season, and the two teams now hold two national titles in the 2020-2021 Champions League.

Reuters

