The “Essential Workers” point the way to a Republican Labor Party

On April 12, tornadoes collapsed in eight southern states, killing 33. Chattanooga, Tennessee, was especially hit. An EF-3 turn killed nine, injuring dozens and destroying or damaging 150 buildings.

But in a few minutes, there was hope. The first attendees were soon at the scene and, at 6 a.m. the next day, 500 workers began conducting a “web search”; as explained by Amy Maxwell, Hamilton County’s Director of Emergency Management Communications Chattanooga Times Free Press“We’re still in rescue mode and we go almost through the affected area, going door to door to make sure we all realize.”

At the same time, emergency rooms at local hospitals received new patients, including four-year-old Grayson Meadows, who suffered a serious brain injury when the storm broke out in his home.

Given the size of the response, one could almost forget that at the same time the nation is in control of the coronavirus epidemic, although of course no one forgets. On April 15, Hamilton County had 110 Covid-19 infections and 11 deaths; Across the country, more than 26,000 have died.

So we can see: many public servants are catching up. Some are on guard when the storm breaks out, others are released through the wreck, endangering the dangers in search of victims, and some treat patients later. Meanwhile, of course, everyone knows that there is a highly contagious virus.

It is difficult to think of more important categories of work than these; this is not just an essential work, it is the work of the Lord.

We could note that the average salary of an emergency medical technician (EMT) in Chattanooga is $ 33,000; for a police officer, the median is just over $ 50,000, and for a registered nurse, the average salary is just over $ 60,000.

The wage scales of these workers seem low, especially in terms of personal risk and social value to the rest of us. Sometimes this income increases with overtime, and yet it seems scarce alongside many white-collar jobs that now seem, well, a-essential.

The new meaning of work

As we think about the first responders and front-line health workers in Chattanooga and across the country, we might wonder if perhaps the payment system isn’t baffled. Why do those who work so hard, take so much risk and become so good get paid so little, especially in relation to those who contribute little or nothing to society?

In addition, we could also reflect on all the other workers who sustain our society these days. We might ask: why does power continue? Why are the police still patrolling the streets? Why do firefighters continue when they are called? Why do traffic lights still work? Why are our phones still working? And the Internet?

And let’s not stop here: Let’s also ask ourselves: Why are so many stores still open? Who stores the shelves? Who works at the cash registers? Who makes the deliveries? And behind these workers, who drives the trucks, operates the trains and makes the planes fly? We could go on and list all the millions of public and private sector workers who are proving themselves essential, helping us get through this virus crisis.

In fact, in another line, we could ask more: Where have all these people been? Why have these working class heroes been so invisible for so long? The answer, of course, is that both political and popular culture have devalued, even despised, the work of ordinary people.

Once upon a time, America praised GI Joe and Rosie the Riveter; in 1942, the U.S. vice president declared that the twentieth century should be remembered as the “century of the common man.”

Yet, strangely, in recent decades, a great deal of praise has been directed at billionaire tech moguls and even Wall Street plutocrats, once seen as the enemy of the working class, especially if they are. progressive i he woke up.

Now, in the Covidian era, we realize that we need a police service more than we need a tax gap on interest, and therefore this system of cultural value that makes ridiculous wealth changes. We now know about those workers who keep us safe and fed, and we need more than a billionaire with their money invested in China.

One of the most successful is Maurice Glasman, a critical British critic of neoliberalism and globalism. Writing in the section New statesman on April 12, he argued that one of the bright spots of the current crisis has been “the visibility and need of the working class.” In fact, Glasman continued:

The crisis has clarified a distinctive aspect of the meaning of labor: it is something you cannot do from home. It requires real physical presence, getting out of the house, and doing something, usually involving the hands, for other people.

Immediately, we could insist that yes, of course, there are those who do real and important work at home. But at the same time, Glasman has a point. When this virus attacks the world, the man or woman who goes out to work seems braver than those who stay at home.

And yet, there is one interesting thing: the wages these workers receive do not adjust at all to the risk they pose to the job. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than one dessert of lower income quartile workers can work from home. On the contrary, more than half Workers on the highest income quantile can do so.

In other words, the working class risks …making the blow, it could be said: for the benefit of the well-to-do.

Better treatment for workers

For decades, the Institute for Economic Policy (EPI) has been mapping wages and wealth in this country. For example, here are nine PPE charts published on U.S. wages and income inequality in 2015, long before the Donald Trump election; as we see, they propose two key points about the conditions of Trump’s predecessors:

FirstProductivity has increased much faster than average wages, that is, American workers no longer get the benefit of their own labor as a factor in increasing productivity and wealth; the others capture their profits. And that leads us to …

Second, first-percentage revenue has risen nine times faster than 90 percent lower revenue. And of course, much of the reason is that one percent gets their capital and investment income, so a percentage earns money from the stock market. And large corporations have found it easy, and profitable, to outsource production overseas, especially after China opened in the 1990s.

We could add that EPI admits that there has been an improvement over the years since 2015, meaning Trump’s policies have made a positive difference. And yet, it is clear that the gap between labor and capital has widened.

So let’s think about what the nation should work on for Americans. So, let’s think about reducing the vacuum.

In the short term, the key issue is to protect the health of workers, as well as, of course, the health of all Americans. And that entails everything from face masks now to a cure or vaccine tomorrow. In other words, we need the full mobilization of the United States for the good of the working people, for the economy they have built, and for everyone else.

In the longer term, we should think about raising wages from the bottom of the ladder and also about ensuring the basic foundations of dignity and safety in the workplace. This author, as well as others at Breitbart News, have noted the dangerous working conditions at Amazon’s facilities, as well as the growing protest among employees of the e-commerce giant.

Then, on April 14, came the news that Amazon had fired three more workers for their activism. On April 21 came more protests; as one worker in Michigan told New York magazine, “We are essential workers, but we do not receive essential protection.” It can be said that, according to the allegations, the protests only amounted to 300 workers out of about 250,000 on Amazon across the country and yet it is a safe bet that there will be many more protests. In fact, it’s only a matter of time before labor inspectors (and torture lawyers) take a good look at Amazon’s facilities. So while Amazon may claim short-term success, the long-term outlook for the company’s challenging position is more bleak.

Yes, it is easy to predict that a high corporate endowment will soon be achieved with a severe legal and political response. And so it should be. After all, as Abraham Lincoln declared in 1859, “labor is before and independent of capital … Capital is the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not had it. first it existed … labor is superior, far superior to capital.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is not the first American tycoon to think he can employ his workers. And he will probably be reminded of what happened to those previous tycoons; it caused them popular unrest over congressional oversight, regulation, unionization, and anti-confidence actions. In our republic, people dominate.

But there is no need to worry about Bezos; during the current crisis, his fortune has actually increased by $ 24 billion, so he will still be fabulously rich, even if he has to spend more to keep his jobs safe and pay his workers higher wages .

In fact, Amazon, as well as the nation, will better if workers feel they are pending the action. After all, social stability is good for business.

A nation fit for heroes

When this war is over, this World War I virus, we will have to take it into account. We will mourn our losses, mourn our economic calamity, and thank our essential workers.

And then we have to figure out how to get the best deal all American workers.

We can no longer teach ourselves. We can no longer live with the illusion that the forces of globalism — which outsourced all this work to China and devalued work here at home — are in our best interest. We will not be fooled again.

Instead, for inspiration, we should look at work: the work that the great Lincoln told us was always superior to capital. Let’s look, for example, at Chattanooga’s front-line workers, all the essential workers, and the workers across the country.

If we look at the world through his eyes and respect his best values, he will remind us that hard work brings something that money cannot buy — honor. And a policy that celebrates honor is an effective policy, as in elections, to win elections.

Here is the opportunity for conservatives, for populists and nationalists, and for all the rest of the right and center-right: the Republican Party should always abide by its basic principles and at the same time return to its Lincolnian roots. , Becoming the privileged feast of the first responders, the blue-collar and other front-line workers, and were joined, of course, by soldiers, housewives, and believers.

And yes, of course, entrepreneurs, small businesses, venture capitalists, and even fats would be welcome at this party; they should understand that if ordinary Americans have a good time, they will do well too. After all, what a business needs most is one customer.

If we can organize our economy around the welfare of the middle class, as we once did, then we can all to have a healthy, strong and safe country.

On the other hand, if we are weak as a nation and viruses or China rule the world, no one – and no one’s wealth – will be safe.

The nation is ready to reward the party whose platform reflects the hard lessons we have learned in recent decades and the even harder lessons we have learned in recent months.

Can this happen? Can the Great Old Festival become the Great Construction worker Party? We’ll have to see.