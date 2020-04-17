The EU at the “moment of truth” after the crisis divisions

Periods of crisis can be formative. As the European Union struggles to respond to the worst pandemic and economic crisis of a century, it fuels the debate on what the bloc should be, and even on the future of globalization and capitalism. -even.

Next Thursday, when the leaders of the 27 member states meet by videoconference, they will be divided according to whether they want a lean EU that is mainly an economic and trade arrangement, or a better funded bloc that reduces economic inequalities between members and promotes European interests around the world.

“We are at a moment of truth, which consists in deciding whether the European Union is a political project or simply a market project. I think this is a political project, “said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the Financial Times, in which he said that it was essential to agree on a jointly supported debt to prevent the rise of the populists in across the Mediterranean.

“We need financial transfers and solidarity, if only for Europe to hold out,” he said.

Ireland, Italy, Spain, France and four other countries supported the call for shared debt, arguing that it is a structural change suited to the scale of the challenges posed by the pandemic. But a block of northern states has ruled out this idea.

Italy and the Netherlands represent the two poles of the debate. The divide of opinion in each country shows how Euroscepticism has taken different forms across the EU, even though it has grown in response to old clashes and has made its way into the heart of internal politics.

In the Netherlands, a critical historical sequence of the euro has long favored a cheaper and less integrated EU where each State must strictly follow the spending rules.

According to this view, Dutch taxpayers have paid the price for the debauchery of the Mediterranean states through the bailouts of the euro area debt crisis of the 2010s, and to grant an extra cent to the EU budget is a domestic political embarrassment.

In Italy, Eurocritical sentiment demands a wider EU. The disillusionment with the bloc is motivated by a feeling of abandonment, a belief that EU aid has been insufficient, and by an old bitterness in years of austerity and stagnant growth due a combination of domestic problems, old debt obligations and EU spending restrictions.

The joint debt campaign received a boost on Friday when the European Parliament voted by a large majority in favor of “collection obligations” in a motion supported by the main political groups in the chamber.

Another idea defended by MEPs from Macron’s Renew Europe group promotes a “big market” in which the European Commission would borrow directly on the markets and have the power to reimburse it directly by raising funds by taxing things like plastic.

German Chancellor

But the debate provoked by the crisis goes beyond the financing of expenditure, going so far as to question the current model of capitalism itself. According to a manifesto published by 170 Dutch scientists, it is the way economic growth is measured that should be changed, to update the fossil fuel industries and encourage spending on public transport, education and health systems.

Macron said the crisis “will change the nature of globalization”.

“Particularly in recent years, it has increased inequality in developed countries. And it was clear that this type of globalization was reaching the end of its cycle, it was undermining democracy, “he said.

How will the debate on the future of the EU be resolved?

All eyes are on the heavyweight who is often the last to lay his cards on the table: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a cautious political operator known for making leadership limits in the past. Many believe that if Merkel thinks that the European project is at stake, she will act.

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta sounded the alarm. “There is a deadly risk for the European Union and we must act to avoid this deadly risk,” said Letta during a briefing from the Institute of International and European Affairs. “I think the last chance is next Thursday, the European Council next week.”