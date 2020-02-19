[The EU seeks to defend human legal rights as a result of AI regulation | Information]

%MINIFYHTML2b4432f8d351e456c38f994c2db364d111%

%MINIFYHTML2b4432f8d351e456c38f994c2db364d112%

The European Union has introduced a technique to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to forge a distinctive tactic for market leaders: the United States and China. From intelligent gadgets to facial recognition, AI is the engineering of the long term and the EU is keen to participate in a central purpose in defining codes of perform to safeguard people's rights.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker stories from Brussels.