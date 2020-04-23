The Euro 2021 Soccer-Women’s tournament kicks off in July 2022 – UEFA

UEFA’s Euro 2021 Women’s Championship, to be held in England, will be held a year later in July 2022, the European soccer governing body decided at an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

The tournament was postponed after UEFA’s Euro 2020 men’s competition had to be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening match will be held on July 6 with the final on July 31.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the purpose of the switch is to avoid fighting in other events – as well as the men’s tournament in 2021, the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will also feature women’s soccer.

“We carefully consider all options, including our commitment to growing women’s football at the forefront of our thinking. By moving to the UEFA Women’s Euro next year, we are ensuring that our competition is competitive. chief women is the only major football tournament of the summer, giving it the place it deserves, ”he said.

UEFA aims to keep the same places as the venue for the original scheduled contest.

The governing body said they had “extensive discussions” with organizers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the English Football Association (FA) about the change.

“This decision puts us in a position to deliver a contest that attracts global attention, increases media coverage and increases stadium attendance, and therefore helps us to meet our main goal of giving. inspiring the next generation of footballers, ”UEFA chief women’s football head Nadine Kessler said. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle and Toby Davis)