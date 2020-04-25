The European Central Bank says the government is urging Cricket to take the lead in returning to British sports

The chairman of the board of directors of the English Cricket Board said that they are looking for ways to restart their competitions without fans in examining how to create “safe” places as leagues.

The UK’s Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) has been asked to investigate how all sports may be able to resume security, said Tom Harrison, Executive Director of the United Kingdom and Wales Crisis (ECB). Environments where Covid-19 restrictions are reduced.

“Europe’s central bank has been asked by DCMS to lead football, horse riding, tennis and rugby,” Harrison said in a statement posted on Cricinfo’s website. “There is a lot of connection between sports, especially health, because we are trying to ensure security,” he said.

“I had a phone call with the president of the Football Federation (RFU) and the RFU (Rugby Football Association) about various issues: working together. How to share information about playing behind closed doors, I’ll talk to the Premier League later,” he said. We are facing very similar challenges and we are making decisions as part of it. ”

The DCMS declined to comment to Harrison, but has contacted a number of sports delegations, including the ECB, on how things should be handled, and should be done by medical professionals to resume safety.

Cricket is set to lead the return of English sport (Getty)

The European Central Bank has suspended professional games in the country until July 1, but Britain is set to face three Pakistani countries in a test series on July 30.

Harrison said any attempt to play a fan-free international cricket would lead to a revision of the halls, with those best suited to the safe environment.

“What we need to do very carefully here is to understand that the testing of elite athletes or sports people alone cannot be a priority in the context of the national health crisis, and the issues that front workers and vulnerable people face,” Harrison said. . ” .

“The government is telling us the time is right. It’s not clear yet. We’re not lobbying the government. We’re working with them.”

On Saturday, the Football League (EFL), which holds three divisions under the Premier League, cited the testing of players and others involved in the games as the main issue.

“Certainly, before returning to football, of course, proper testing arrangements must be made for the participants, and this is important in our current planning, because it is ensured that there are no negative effects on the country’s frontline workers, emergency services,” he said. “League members and club staff,” the league said in a statement.

“The EFL Medical Advisor is working with a select group of medical professionals and sports scientists to ensure that their collective expertise is used to address these issues. The group has received the latest medical information in the UK and abroad. “Especially considering the reliability and accessibility of the various Covid-19 tests currently available.”

“It welcomes the current steps taken by the UK government to create a set of governing bodies to address a complex set of challenges facing the wider sports industry,” the EFL said.

Reuters

