[The European Manchester City ban: will it compromise its reconstruction? The | Soccer news]

What happens now with Manchester City star players without European football?

The immediate concern for Manchester City is to lose the football of the Champions League. An opportunity for a trophy. An opportunity for the trophy. The one who has eluded this club even when they have become four times Premier League winners over the past decade.

But the greatest importance of a possible two-year absence in the European elite competition is its potential to circumvent what until last summer seemed an irresistible impulse that drove this club forward. Even now, in a season in which the title has been handed over to Liverpool, Manchester City is the favorite of the Champions League.

Loss of income will be a serious blow, further compromising the club while under such scrutiny. But the real concern is that the ban, which the City has promised to challenge with an appeal before the Court of Sports Arbitration, undermines the project at a time when it was already necessary to focus more on the next phase of the coming challenge.

The city has seen what can happen when a great club loses an iconic manager, and speculation has already begun on what life would be like without Pep Guardiola. He has a full season left in his contract and insisted last month that he is “100 percent,quot; in the club next season. Beyond that? Of that there were no certainties and this only adds to the doubts.

“I work with them and have known them for a long time. I trust them a lot,” Guardiola said when UEFA formally opened the case in March. Will this decision shake that trust or strengthen those ties? A siege mentality may be established. What is certain is that the City will be anxious for Guardiola to supervise the reconstruction that now seems necessary.

1: 02 Pep Guardiola is under pressure at Manchester City after European ban Pep Guardiola is under pressure at Manchester City after European ban

Vincent Kompany is long gone, but he has not been replaced and there are more problems ahead. Fernandinho may have signed a new agreement, but he is 35 years old in May. David Silva is on his way in the summer, but he has not been confident that Phil Foden, with only two Premier League starts so far this season, takes the mantle of the Manchester City player as expected.

Even Sergio Agüero, still in such a rich form, turns 32 in June and is likely to have only one full season left as a City player. Will Gabriel Jesus be given the opportunity to replace him?

This UEFA ruling focuses not only on those at the beginning and end of their careers at Manchester City, but will also focus on those who are at their best. Because it is a privilege that could now be compromised by this punishment.

0: 50 Will the ban affect Manchester City’s ability to attract new players? Will the ban affect Manchester City’s ability to attract new players?

For Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, the idea of ​​spending their best years out of the Champions League competition will be a concern. Both have won the Premier League more than once. It is the Champions League prize that could be decisive for your career. Now they run the risk of not having the opportunity to compete for it.

The conversations about money and Manchester City contracts are lucrative. Key players like Aymeric Laporte, Ederson and Bernardo Silva are tied for another five years, but it would be naive for City fans to think that the talks will not take place.

Even when the City launches its appeal, player representatives will be required to draw possible exit strategies. Outwardly, expect unity and talk about union. Behind the scenes, the uncertainty would be understandable.

3: 10 Finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how the ban could affect the City as a company Finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how the ban could affect the City as a company

That is an unprecedented situation for Manchester City in the modern era. One of the characteristics of their success in the last decade has been the ability to create their own stars and then convince them to stay in the club. A decade of Silva. Nine years of Agüero.

Liverpool could not retain Luis Suarez. Chelsea had to let Eden Hazard go. Even Manchester United was forced to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move forward in the end. But the city has not been a place where players have passed. The dreams have come true here.

That becomes more difficult now and it does at a time when Guardiola has the responsibility, for the first time in his managerial career, to build a second great team in the same place as the first.

It is a trick, perhaps the only trick, has not yet succeeded.

Man City vs West Ham February 19, 2020, 7: 00 p.m. Live

Guardiola formed a wonderful team in Barcelona, ​​of course, and modified the tactics during his four years there. The style evolved, as it did at Bayern Munich, where he managed the feat of winning the title even better than before.

But once his ideas had taken root, there was no major staff review. He just wasn’t there long enough for that to be necessary.

This is different. While Guardiola prepares for a fifth season in the same role for the first time, the job requires breaking something of what he himself had put in place.

7: 34 Kaveh Solkehol explains the background of the ban and what happens next Kaveh Solkehol explains the background of the ban and what happens next

It’s not just about moving from Kompany and Silva, but about asking difficult questions about their own signings. If you can trust Benjamin Mendy and if you can save your relationship with Leroy Sane. If it’s time to leave the John Stones project and if Kyle Walker, 30 years old in May, will have to adapt his game to the full-back position.

The only team in the top eight last season that had a higher average age than Manchester City last season was Chelsea. They immediately began their own reconstruction this season, but City delayed theirs. Only Burnley, Watford and Crystal Palace have given less minutes to players currently under 25 years old than Manchester City of Guardiola this season.

Leicester vs Man City February 22, 2020, 5: 00 p.m. Live

Major changes were already inevitable, but finding someone capable of reproducing Agüero’s goal course is unlikely to be cheap and the challenge of finding replacements ready for world-class artists will be even more difficult now. Champions League football is not a prerequisite for the quality of the firm, but it makes it easier.

Now it is a daunting task.

Of course, it is a task that Manchester City has accomplished before and there is also the danger of exaggerating the problems they will now face. The financing is still there, the infrastructure is in place, and few would be too surprised if Real Madrid is seen in two stages of the Champions League qualifying competition during the next month.

Expect Manchester City fans to clearly express their feelings about UEFA, particularly when they dare to play the Champions League anthem before the second leg at Etihad Stadium. The atmosphere among fans is likely to be of good luck for European competition, as they criticize the perceived injustice of their punishment.

But it remains to be seen if the club manager and his players, both current and future, have the same opinion regarding the importance of the club’s biggest football prize. Manchester City will respond through the courts. But it is how they respond within the locker room and in their recruitment strategy that could define the coming years.