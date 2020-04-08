The European Medicines Agency warns that there is no medicine available

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned that the continent may be facing a shortage of drugs to treat Wuhan’s coronavirus symptoms.

The EMA warning appeared in a statement Monday in a statement in which the Amsterdam-based agency stated: “The major concern of drugs, especially those used for patients with COVID-19, is a major concern.”

The absence of medications, such as sedatives used in the case of severe case intubation and antimalarial drugs, is likely in the near future, with the EMA saying that such shortcomings could occur “very soon.”

To counter possible supply shortcomings, the EMA has directed all pharmaceutical companies to report directly to the agency, so that the agency can act as a liaison between the pharmaceutical industry and the European Union, reports Le Figaro.

Both Spain and France have seen an increase in drug demand, with the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Medical Products (AEMPS) indicating a particular need for sedatives for intubation procedures.

Alarms have also been raised for drugs like chloroquine, which have been stopped by some as an effective remedy for severe coronavirus cases. The drug is also used to treat malaria, and some fear that the demand may affect malaria patients.

Coronavirus shortages have been reported in recent weeks in countries such as the United Kingdom, where doctors and nurses have claimed to have been threatened by the National Health Service (NHS) to discuss the issue.

Dr. Samantha Batt Rawden, President of the Doctors’ Association UK (DAUK) said: “Frontline doctors are very concerned about the lack of personal protective equipment (EPI). Many have told us that they have tried to increase their concern through the right channels, but they have been warned not to continue this problem. “

In Italy, which has been the epicenter of the virus in Europe, Dr. Marcello Natali, 57, died of a coronavirus and was forced to treat patients without gloves for lack of medical equipment.

