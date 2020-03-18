The Eurovision Song competition is over because of the coronavirus

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The future of the European-pan competition, which was due to take place in Rotterdam in May, was determined after the Netherlands joined other countries by imposing restrictions on concert and general meetings.

Although they hope the show can take place without an audience or a far-flung race, organizers have confirmed Wednesday that it has been canceled.

The European Broadcasting Union added: “I am saddened that we have announced the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 festival in Rotterdam.

“Over the past few weeks, we have identified several ways to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to be enhanced.

“However, the uncertainty created by the proliferation of COVID-19 across Europe – and the restrictions imposed by participating governments and Dutch authorities – means that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision not to continue the event as planned.”

This is the first time the event has been banned in its 64-year history.

Organizers say they will continue to “talk” with the city of Rotterdam “about the launch of the Epovision Song Contest in 2021” – though it is “just beginning to discuss what will happen next year.”

Duncan Laurence, a representative for The Netherlands, will host the Grand Final of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella / Getty Images)

The EBU explained that they made the decision to do it in a different way, but added: “It is in the DNA of the Eurovision Song Contest to bring delegates, artists and fans together in one place and provide equal space for all artists to compete together on the same level and opportunity.

“We have seen that in the worst of times we have experienced this year, organizing the Eurovision Song Contest somehow would not be the same as our beliefs and culture.

“The unique presence of the Song Contest as an international event means that it is impossible to know any other possible way. There is nothing we can do without stopping the exhibition.”

We are ‘re-elected’ if artists can play the same songs in 2021

All 41 participating countries had already nominated their entries in the music competition – and it would have been decided that artists would be eligible to compete in the same music by 2021.

The EBU said: “This should be discussed by the Reference Group and the participating publishers and the idea will be developed later.

“We are asking for patience as we prepare for this incredible election and we patiently await further issues in the coming days and weeks.”

Iceland’s Daði og Gagnamagnið was well-placed to win the grand prize in the competition after joining the “Think Things”.

Tickets were already sold out at the event, which attracts thousands of fans from all over the world.

The EBU still pays the money back, saying: “You will be notified of this soon. Among other things, we will see if the buyers pay their dues or whether the tickets will continue until next year.

“As soon as it is clear, ticket buyers receive an email with their various options on the email they purchased their ticket.”