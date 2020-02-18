[The evidence that suggests Barcelona paid out for anti-Messi social media posts]

Picture Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Photographs/LightRocket by using Getty Photographs

The board ought to response this

The community media has unearthed proof that they say proves the FC Barcelona board is finally behind a magic formula social media marketing campaign which attacked, among other individuals, present-day stars Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué.

Other posts qualified club icons like Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernández and Carles Puyol, although other individuals went after presumptive nominees for club president these types of as Víctor Font, Joan Laporta, and Agustí Benedito, as nicely as nearby political and company leaders.

The campaign’s goal, it would seem, was to defend club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and attack whoever was getting an inconvenience to him. It was overseen by I3 Ventures, a firm that received just about a million euros from the Catalan club.

Barcelona has not denied the payment, though they insist it was for analytics only, and not for creating those people posts.

Let’s dive deeper into the proof applied by radio station Cadena SER to make the allegation.

Initial, a person of the internet pages is a Facebook account known as “Respeto y Deporte.” This web page has an affiliated web site, respetodeporte.com. The site is owned by I3 Ventures.

PRIMERA PROVA L’empresa I3 Ventures nega que els comptes “no oficials” que hem explicat aquest matí siguin seus @LaLlotja pot confirmar que el net https://t.co/wP8dmYGNTX, associat al canal de Facebook Respeto y Deporte, és propietat d’I3 Ventures pic.twitter.com/0yJr1jBLUy — La Llotja del Què t’hi Jugues (@LaLlotja) February 17, 2020

2nd is a report released by a company referred to as Nicestream, who has the same man or woman in cost as I3 Ventures. This report, acquired by Cadena SER, was ready for Barcelona particularly. Barça have admitted that this report was created for them, in accordance to the media.

In this report, 6 Facebook pages are highlighted: Respeto y Deporte, Activity Leaks, Change Sporting activities, Justicia y Dialogo en el Deporte, Jaume un Movie de Terror, and Mes Que un Club. Apparently, details (this sort of as the range of impressions) ordinarily only obtainable to the administrator of the site is shown.

These webpages were being the ones who, on occasion, attacked the famous folks described before. Having said that, the webpages ended up not only publishing this style of content material, but all sorts of material similar to sports activities. They usually praised Messi, as very well. Even so, they seemingly crossed the line at moments and attacked Messi.

Barcelona admitted spending I3 Ventures, but stated the company experienced no relation to the web pages. In a statement, they said they would slice ties with I3 if there was proof of a link among the corporation and the internet pages. Since then, Barcelona have disconnected on their own from I3, probably in recognition that the corporation was without a doubt at the rear of the internet pages.

The sites belonging to I3 Ventures and Nicestream went down shortly after the report arrived out, and the pages went silent for several hours as very well.

Much more proof: the page creation day of Respeto y Deporte.

On October 18, 2017, Barcelona introduced they would unveil a tifo that claimed “diàleg, respecte i esport” for a UEFA Champions League sport. The tifo was eventually employed in late December of that 12 months.

The web site Respeto y Deporte was produced specifically one working day later on, underneath the title “Diálogo, respeto y deporte,” which is the exact information, but in Spanish rather of Catalan.

Completely shameless. On October 18, 2017, Barcelona announce ideas to unveil a display screen that states “diàleg, respecte i esport” On October 19, 2017, the webpage “Respeto y Deporte” managed by I3 is produced beneath the title “Diálogo, respeto y deporte” (similar but in Spanish) pic.twitter.com/aG4Cd8z8WC — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 18, 2020

Respeto y Deporte lists their origin as April 2014 nevertheless, this is a day that can be set by the web page administrator. The genuine date it was produced was in Oct 2017, and we know this only for the reason that Fb unveiled a new software in July 2018 that lets folks to search at the unique development date and original web page name of any Facebook site. That means, the administrator perhaps believed no a single would know about these similarities with Barcelona’s official messages.

Barcelona claimed they ended up not knowledgeable of any one-way links between I3 and internet pages such as Respeto y Deporte, and that the initially they heard of it was through the media. They also deny spending any person to make posts attacking people today this kind of as Messi.