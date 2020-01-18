The Evo Morales party appoints the electoral courses for the Bolivian vote

% MINIFYHTMLe1e41a3b7cefa935eea24e8cdf6470c611%

% MINIFYHTMLe1e41a3b7cefa935eea24e8cdf6470c612%

The exiled party of former Bolivian president Evo Morales has nominated candidates for his ticket in the May elections, which will serve as a repeat of a strongly disputed October vote.

Former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca, member of the Aymara indigenous group, was elected presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), while coca grower Andronico Rodríguez takes part in the race as candidate for vice president, party officer and union leader Theodore Mamani confirmed to Reuters news agency on Friday.

He added that the selection had been made the day before by consensus of the party.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTMLe1e41a3b7cefa935eea24e8cdf6470c613%

% MINIFYHTMLe1e41a3b7cefa935eea24e8cdf6470c614%

The elections may have to be sealed by Morales himself, despite the first indigenous president of Bolivia currently in exile in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

Later on Friday, Morales tweeted a document stating that the two were “previous candidates,” along with two of their closest allies: Luis Arce Catacora and Diego Pary Rodríguez.

The party leader, again forbidden to become president, posted a picture of himself among the pre-candidates, except for Rodriguez, of whom Morales said he could not be present for security reasons.

Andrónico Rodríguez, 30, is vice-president of a prominent coca growers’ union (File: Danilo Balderrama / Reuters)

Senior MAS party officials are planning to meet in Buenos Aires this weekend.

The ticket must formalize your participation in the elections to the electoral court before February 3.

Today in Buenos Aires, during a meeting with the candidate brothers, we signed the agreement for the unity and strengthening of the MAS-IPSP. # We will returnYSeremosMillions pic.twitter.com/1fxBul3E3i

– Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 17, 2020

TRANSLATION: Today in Buenos Aires, we met the candidates of my brothers, signed the agreement for the unity and strengthening of MAS-IPSP.

Choquehuanca, 58, is a veteran native politician who was born in the highlands of Bolivia. Rodriguez, 30, is vice president of a prominent coca growers’ union in the city of Cochabamba.

Morales, a socialist icon that led Bolivia for nearly 14 years, resigned on November 10 after a disputed election victory that led to protests and led allies, the police and the army to withdraw their support.

Since then, the country has been under the management of a controversial interim government led by former Senator Jeanine Anez.

The electoral court of Bolivia set 3 May as the date for new elections following an audit of the Organization of American States (OAS) that serious irregularities were found in the way votes were counted in the disputed elections in October.

After initially going to Mexico, Morales arrived in Argentina in December, where he kept his voice in politics, often pointing through his Twitter account with the Anez government.