The Evo Morales party is proposing a new candidate for the next elections in Bolivia

A former foreign minister and a coca farmer will be a candidate for president and vice president for the exiled political party of Bolivian president Evo Morales at the May election in the South American country, officials said Friday.

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca, like Morales an indigenous Aymara, will be the presidential candidate for the Movement to Socialism (MAS) party at the vote, which will serve as a repeat of a disputed election in October.

Coca farmer Andronico Rodriguez will join the ticket as vice-presidential candidate, MAS official and union leader Theodore Mamani confirmed to Reuters.

The ticket must formally formalize its participation in the elections for the electoral court by 3 February.

Choquehuanca, 58, is a veteran native politician who was born in the Bolivian highlands. Rodriguez, 30, is currently the vice-president of a prominent coca farmer’s association in the city of Cochabamba.

Will travel to meet Morales

Top MAS party officials are scheduled to meet this weekend in Buenos Aires, where Morales, who may not be president again, is currently living under asylum.

Morales, a socialist leader who has been at the helm of Bolivia for nearly 14 years, resigned on November 10 after a disputed election victory triggered protests and led allies, the police, and the army to withdraw their support.

The electoral court of Bolivia set 3 May as the date for new elections after a check by the Organization of American States found serious irregularities in how votes were counted in the disputed elections in October.

After initially going to Mexico, Morales arrived in Argentina in December, where he continued to express his voice on politics, often targeting the government of interim president Jeanine Áñez through his Twitter account.