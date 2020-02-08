The evolution of Sarah Gorden as an elite defender in the NWSL started with her mental game

The first time Sarah Gorden played organized sports was on the blacktop in front of her parental home in Elk Grove.

As a young girl, Gorden followed her older brother, Jeff, to the hot asphalt in the summer, slipped over her roller skates and played street hockey with the boys.

It wasn’t exactly organized, but there were teams and they kept the score. Gorden was always the keeper.

“I was always a defender,” said Gorden. “In every sport. Even when I played hockey, I was the defender. I was the keeper. I have always liked defending in every sport. “

She started playing football when she was 6, along with softball, basketball and ballet. Her parents, Sue and Jeff, wanted to involve Gorden in as many activities as possible, to her great disappointment.

But Gorden didn’t mind football; she was a natural. Her speed separated her from everyone else. While preparing for her fifth season at the NWSL, Gorden’s speed makes her a stifling defender in the competition.

Gorden grew up like many of her teammates with the goal of reaching the collegiate level. Apart from that, there were not many examples of women who played professionally to look up, except for the US national women’s team.

After the birth of her son, Caiden, in 2014, Gorden began to re-evaluate her goals of professional play.

“It never really occurred to me, just because of the influx of the competition and the competition that ended and came back,” said Gorden. “After I had Caiden it was when I said:” I think I want to play pro [football]. “The NWSL was already formed and the design was becoming a major problem. I thought,” Wow, I really want to do this. “

Sarah Gorden started 25 of the Red Stars 26 games in the 2019.ISI photos season

She became the first DePaul player drafted in the NWSL when the Red Stars selected her in the third round in 2016.

As a rookie, Gorden struggled mentally. She describes herself as a very emotional individual, which has led to fear and frustration in the field.

In her first two seasons with the Red Stars, she played only nine games. After developing a mental routine that includes meditation, breathing and yoga, everything changed for her.

Last season, Gorden was one of the most versatile defenders in the league and started 25 of the 26 Red Star games.

The year ended with an invitation to the USWNT camp in December.

“Last year it was really my biggest thing to really work on my mental game,” Gorden said. “Now that I have my routine and really came up with that side of the game, this really went off-season to physically push myself.”

The mental strength of the Red Stars was tested after their 4-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL championship.

Gorden said the team did not respond with self-pity after the loss, but instead was confronted with their disappointing performance. While the team is preparing for this season, the goal is to get acquainted with the mentality on which this organization is built.

“We said before we had the Chicago mentality,” said Gorden. “We focus on hard work. It’s that skill. That is what Chicago represents, and that is what we feel as we have always represented. “