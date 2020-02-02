The evolution of Saturday Night Live over the years in photos

Saturday Night Live has been a place we can go whenever we need a good laugh for over 40 years. There have been many changes, twists, upsets, and celebrations, but the show has never stalled. It is now one of the longest running TV shows in the United States, and frankly, we don’t know what we would do without it.

Today we will pay tribute to our beloved creator, writer and of course the large number of past and current performers. This show has given us some of the greatest names comedy has ever seen. We’re talking Eddie Murphy, John Belushi, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and many other funny comedians to count them. In this article, we return to where it all started and close the loop for the first episode of 2020. Who is willing to take a few photos to remember the impressive story of Saturday Night Live?

15 The original cast

The very first episode of Saturday Night Live premiered on October 11, 1975. The original cast consisted of 7 comedians. These stars were Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtis and John Belushi. The legendary comedian George Carlin was a guest for the first episode of the series. Talk about the ultimate relapse!

14 Find the new face

Around mid-season two, Chevy Chase was the first original cast member to leave the show. Chase wanted to play in the movies and move closer to his girlfriend, leaving a space free. This place was occupied by the incomparable Bill Murray. Sure, it fits exactly!

13 Dear Sir or Madam, Eddie Murphy!

Many critics have blamed Eddie Murphy for saving SNL from poor ratings on more than one occasion. It is true that his comedy gave the cast the much-needed refreshments. Murphy was a leading actor from 1980 to 1984. As we can see in this photo, Chevy Chase also appeared throughout the decade.

12 Welcome to the 80s

Here we look at our mid-80s line-up. Under the new faces we can clearly see the famous Martin Short, Billy Crystal and Jim Belushi (younger brother of the late John Belushi). We can also see a fresh-faced Julia Louis-Dreyfus who was the youngest female actress to ever take part in the show.

11 Yes, that’s Iron Man …

For a season in the mid-1980s, a cast with new, younger faces was attracted to improve ratings. Among these new actors, MCU favorite was Robert Downey Jr. The season is still considered the worst ever. Only 1 comedian made it into the next season.

10 A new era

We saw the films, but Wayne’s World was indeed a popular SNL sketch at first. Comedian Mike Myers became a recurring member of the cast during the 1989 season and persisted until 1995. The 90s were some of Saturday Night Live’s best years, but then again, the 90s were some of the best years ever, right?

9 What a trio

In the first half of the 1990s, Adam Sandler, David Spade and the great Chris Farley were some of the biggest names on the cast list. The three comedians belonged to a group called “The Bad Boys of SNL”. In 1995, both Sandler and Farley were released for no reason.

8 A familiar face

After Sandler and Farley were released, some new actors were needed. During the 1995-1996 season, Will Ferrell joined the crew. Today Will Ferrell is a household name, but that’s all thanks to SNL who gave it the start. The film star stayed a whopping 7 years on the show and didn’t leave until 2002.

7 Fey & Fallon

Will Ferrell wasn’t the only comedian to join in the late 90s and later became a big name. Tina Fey started working on the series as an author in 1997, although it wasn’t until 2000 that she really started to appear on the big screen. This year, Fey and a young Jimmy Fallon became the new co-anchors of the famous weekend update segment.

6 A new generation

When we moved to the mid-’00s, we saw many new faces. These faces were easy to spot these days, even though they were all hopeful young comedians at the time, just like those who came before them. In this sketch we see Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader and Fred Armisen.

5 The celebrities

Although it was certainly the authors and comedians who made this show what it is, we also cannot forget all the many celebrities who were either hosts or musical guest actors. Some of these celebrity guests brought us some of SNL’s most memorable moments. Who could ever forget Ashlee Simpson’s lip sync debacle?

4 Happy 40th birthday, SNL!

In 2015, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 40th anniversary. In memory of the milestone, they organized a three and a half hour television special. Past and current comedians all came to celebrate and so many celebrities. The celebrations focused on Lorne Michaels, the popular creator of the show.

3 The triumphant return

When Eddie Murphy returned to the 40th anniversary special, there was quite a bit of news. Murphy, who is a legend within the SNL building, has not returned since leaving in 1984. Although many people found his appearance uncomfortable, it was still a big moment in the history of Saturday Night Live.

2 Today’s cast

We may no longer have Tina Fey, Will Ferrell or Eddie Murphy, but Saturday Night Live is still in use! These days we have names like Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost and many more. As long as there are comedians, there will always be SNL.

1 2020 first episode

When we started the new year, Saturday Night Live did too. On January 25, 2020, we have the first episode of the new year. The show was moderated by Adam Driver and the very talented Halsey was a guest guest. Who can’t wait to see what’s next?

