The ex-girlfriend and mother of her three children, Floyd Mayweather Jr., was reportedly found dead. – News News

The ex-girlfriend and mother of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s three children, Josie Harris, was reported to be found dead in her car Tuesday night outside her residence in Valencia, California. Harris was 40 years old.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was notified around 10 p.m. Local time. When they arrived at Harris’ home, he was found to be unresponsive. Police say the wrong game is not expected. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he told Athletics Is being treated as an active death investigation.

Harris and Mayweather date between 1995 and 2010 and have three children together: sons Koraun, 20, and Zion, 18, and daughter, 15, Jirah.

Things were not always good with Harris and the boxer. Harris had previously told USA Today in 2014 that Mayweather had abused her on six separate occasions. In 2010, Mayweather allegedly broke into Harris’ Las Vegas home asleep and threw her on the floor by her hair and continued beating, kicking and screaming in front of her children. According to a police report, Koraun came out a back window and notified a security officer to call police.

Mayweather was charged with domestic violence and ended up sentenced to 90 days in prison. The former five-division world champion suffered 60 days from that sentence. Prior to his death, Harris was involved in a $ 20 million defamation lawsuit against Mayweather for comments he made in a 2015 interview in which he told Katie Couric that Harris was drugged when that incident occurred.

Harris was in the process of writing a book to help those who have gone through domestic violence.

Mayweather has not commented on Harris’ passing at this time of writing.

