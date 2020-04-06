The ex-soldier was sentenced to prison for cold-blooded murders that shook Slovakia

A Slovak court sentenced ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek to 23 years in prison on Monday for shooting and killing investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova in February 2018.

Marcek, 37, who was not present at the sentencing, had admitted guilt in the case, which led to national protests and ultimately brought down the Slovak government.

“He was cold-blooded and mischievous. The victims had no chance to defend themselves,” said judge Ruzena Szabova of the specialized criminal court at the hearing in Pezinok, north of Bratislava. “His confession was a mitigating circumstance.”

Prosecutor Juraj Novocky, who asked for a 25-year sentence, filed an appeal against the sentence.

Kuciak had reported on corruption and the ties of influential businessmen with political, judicial and police leaders. They shot him at home, as well as his partner.

Presumed breadwinner, still others await trial

Businessman Marian Kocner, who was the target of Kuciak’s complaint and verbally threatened him in September 2017, is on trial with two other people in separate hearings on charges of paying for the murder.

High-level corruption and the Kuciak case were central issues in the election campaign ahead of the EU country’s national elections in February.

The Center-Right Ordinary People (OLANO), led by Igor Matovic, won a quarter of the vote and formed a four-party coalition government, ousting the power of the center-left, which it ruled for 12 of the last 14 years, from power.

The other defendants, whose trial is expected to resume April 15, include Marcek’s cousin, Tomas Szabo and Alena Zsuzsova, accused of being an intermediary in the case.

Miroslav Marcek enters the courtroom in a preliminary hearing on December 19th. Marcek also admitted a murder that preceded the double murder that shocked Slovak politics. (Radovan Stoklasa / Reuters)

All three deny the murder charge, but Kocner has pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of ammunition found by police in his home.

A fifth suspect, Zoltan Andrusko, admitted that he facilitated the murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December.

During his trial, Marcek said that after mortally shooting Kuciak in the front of the house, he had to kill Kusnirova to avoid being identified, since he wasn’t wearing a mask.

“It was not possible to let her go,” he testified. “I ran to the kitchen and shot her too.”

Marcek also admitted to killing businessman Peter Molnar in 2016 as part of his confession in the Kuciak case.