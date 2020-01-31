The exciting new trailer for ‘Fast and Furious 9’ is here

The first trailer for the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 film is here. You can see it below.

The first official teaser trailer for the film, with the official title F9, went online earlier this week. He showed how Dom (Vin Diesel) apparently retired from his role as a street racer and enjoyed life with his family.

Now we see in the new trailer how Dom repeats his role as he faces another furious fight – this time with his brother, played by former WWE star John Cena.

“I’ve always lived my life a quarter of a mile at a time,” says Dom in the new trailer. “But things are changing.” You can find the full trailer here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E (/ embed)

In addition to Diesel, the cast members return to F9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer.

The new trailer started with a live concert in Miami ahead of the weekend’s Super Bowl celebrations. The event included appearances by Cardi B, Ozuna, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and Ludacris.

You can watch the concert here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfMOzYgu6vM (/ embed)

Cardi B’s new role in the film was recently announced by Vin Diesel in an Instagram post with the rapper.

“I know I’m exhausted. We gave everything we could for this film. We put everything on the table, everything out there,” Diesel said to the camera.

Cardi, who recently appeared in Hustlers with stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, agreed: “I’m tired but I can’t wait. I won’t be in the front, that will be the best.

In the meantime, it was rumored that Paul Walker’s character could also return to the ninth film in the series six years after the actor’s death.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released on May 22, 2020.