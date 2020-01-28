The exiled former President of the Central African Republic returns before the elections

The former president of the Central African Republic, François Bozizé, maintains that he has returned from exile with peaceful intentions, even as there is growing concern that he will take part in the upcoming presidential election.

Bozizé, who came to power in a coup and ruled for ten years, was expelled in 2013 by a coalition of rebel groups, which led to years of conflict. According to Reuters, he spent time in Kenya and Uganda.

In recent weeks, fears have grown about the fragile political stability of the Central African Republic. Michel Djotodia, the rebel leader who expelled Bozizé, also recently returned home after spending time in Benin.

In his first press conference Monday since his return in mid-December, Bozizé said his party will decide if he is their candidate.

“As far as I’m concerned, to the contrary, nothing prevents me from being a candidate,” he told journalists. The elections are scheduled for December.

“I came back in a spirit of calmness and looking for peace, contrary to what some propaganda was trying to spread in recent days,” he added.

The United Nations Security Council imposed sanctions on Bozizé the year after his expulsion and accused the former leader of “performing or supporting acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of CAR.”

Bozizé said there was no basis for the allegations and he called for the sanctions to be lifted.

People in Bangui, Central African Republic, are celebrating as they gather before the arrival of Bozizé in December 2019. Bozizé stands for an international arrest warrant for crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide. (Florent Vergnes / AFP via Getty Images)

He again denied that he played a role in the bloodshed that erupted in December 2013, and distanced himself from the militia known as the anti-Balaka who tried to overthrow the predominantly Islamic rebel coalition, known as Seleka.

“I always said that the anti-Balaka movement happened after me. The result was that the country was set on fire and blood,” he said. “It wasn’t me who summoned the Seleka in the Central African Republic. It wasn’t me who crossed the red line. Let it be clear.”