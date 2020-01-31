The expansion of Medicaid can promote employment, education and study results

The Affordable Nursing Act may have done more than provide health insurance to more Americans: new research suggests that the expansion of Medicaid may be related to a higher number of low-income people who are in or out of work Go to school.

This happened after Michigan expanded its Medicaid under new rules of the Affordable Care Act.

The researchers surveyed more than 3,000 low-income people covered by the Healthy Michigan Plan in 2016 and about a year later.

During this period, the percentage of study participants who had a job or were at school increased by a total of 6 points, which was higher than the employment growth in the general population in the same period.

An even greater increase in employment and school enrollment was seen in black (almost 11 points), male (6.7 points), 35- to 50-year-olds (8 points) and low-income (9 points) participants in the University of Michigan study ,

“While at the state level, employment levels hardly changed in the general population as well as the low-income population between 2016 and 2017, we even saw a significant increase in employment or student status for those in the Healthy Michigan Plan.” Among those with health problems, which we believe will take more time to achieve, “said study author Dr. Renuka Tipirneni, assistant professor of internal medicine in Michigan.

The study found no cause and effect, but the results have implications for countries that have not expanded Medicaid or that have applied for or received approval from the federal government, the researchers said.

“Our results suggest that states could achieve the goals of full employment for low-income residents by expanding Medicaid coverage or maintaining an expansion program,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Susan Goold, professor of medicine in Michigan.

“Good health helps people find work or keep a job,” she concluded in a press release from the university.

The study was published on January 31 in the journal JAMA Network Open.



