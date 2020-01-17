The experienced Tampa surgeon supports women in gaining a foothold in their field

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Half of today’s medical students are women, but not many of them are surgeons.

Tampas Dr. Sharona Ross hopes to change these statistics.

“Many women believe that they cannot meet the needs of a surgeon and can create a work-life balance,” said Dr. Horse

Dr. Ross shows young women using the example. She is one of the few female doctors in the country who can perform precise laparoscopic and robot-assisted single incision surgery for complex GI cancers such as pancreatic, esophageal, stomach, gallbladder and liver cancer.

Her job is demanding, but she has an incredible family and a good life balance.

“I love what I do and I want other women to have the same joy,” she said.

A decade ago, Dr. Ross to hold a symposium to bring together the small number of other female surgeons to help female medical students become surgeons.

“It was in my living room,” Ross said with a laugh.

The idea quickly came up among female surgeons from all over the world who Dr. Supported Ross’ initiative and it works.

Female medical students are starting to change their path, like Marci Crowley, who planned to do a lab job after graduating from the medical school.

“I saw that she is not only a surgeon, but also an incredible surgeon. She is at the top of her field. Crowley said.

The 11th International Women’s Surgery will take place from February 14-15, 2020 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

More information about the program can be found at women-in-surgery.com.