The explosion of chemical factories in India leads to deaths and injuries

January 11 (UPI) – According to local authorities, several people died on Saturday after an explosion in a chemical plant in India.

Media reports on the number of victims vary, with India Today reporting eight deaths and the Hindustan Times six deaths.

The explosion occurred at an Ank Pharma plant under construction in Boisar, an industrial city approximately 100 km from Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra.

The explosion occurred during chemical tests at the factory.

The police said the explosion could be heard within 14 kilometers and the windows in the surrounding houses had broken.

The explosion also started a fire in the area, which, according to official sources, was put out.

Officials also reported multiple injuries, although the exact number of people injured in the explosion was unclear.

Maharashtra’s prime minister announced that the families of the deceased would each receive $ 7,046 financial support.

