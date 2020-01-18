The explosion of Dominik Kubalik continues, Blackhawk’s hammer Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Wing Dominik Kubalik’s rise from overlooked European league star to bona fide NHL player is a fun story.

When Kubalik said last week that he was entering training camp hoping to make the Blackhawks roster and that he “can” believe “the success he has had since, it was a heart-warming moment. The modest approachability of the 24-year-old Czech – he contentedly occupies his place in the corner of the dressing room among taxi drivers – has made him even more loved by teammates.

But Kubalik quickly becomes more than a cool story, more than a pleasant surprise.

With another big night in Hawks’ 6-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Kubalik builds itself up for years as an important part of the team.

“He showed at the start of the season that he was a gifted scorer,” said Captain Jonathan Toews. “” If you are moved to a top line now, you are expected to play good two-way hockey against the top lines of other teams. And he has shown that he can be a top player in all facets of the game. “

The chemistry between Kubalik and Toews went one step further late in the second period, when Kubalik hit a knee pass from Toews from knee height. It was a swing worthy of Wrigley – or Guaranteed Rate – Field.

It was the fourth point of Toews and the second goal of Kubalik of the night and extended impressive stripes for both players.

Toews has 12 points in his last five games and 28 in his last 20. And Kubalik has scored nine goals in his last seven games. He is up to 20 this season, including 18 on a tie, and connects him with Hawk’s teammate Patrick Kane and reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov for the eighth in the NHL. Among rookies, he more than doubled Cale Makar and Martin Necas.

“It sounds unreal,” said Kubalik.

“He finds different ways to score,” said coach Jeremy Colliton. “” It’s fun to watch. He shoots the puck, he goes to the net, pucks get rid of him, he plays baseball.

When Kubalik scored the first home goal of the season on October 10, he did so while playing on a line with Brandon Saad and David Kampf.

Kubalik’s career path – a free agent at the end of this season, suddenly looks ready for a significant new contract – and the role on the Hawks has since changed dramatically and unexpectedly. At this point he should be seen as an important part of the young generation of the Hawks, not just as a productive complementary scorer.

Saad, who returned to the line-up after a month injured and scored one of the three goals of the Hawks in the first 11 minutes, said he saw it all coming.

“” Even early on, having the chance to play with him and see the things he could do, [I knew it was] was only a matter of time, “Saad said. “” He has the size and speed and a great photo. The more experience he gains, the more confidence he gets, and you can see that now. He is a pretty special player. “

The Kubalik eruption this month coincided with the most impressive extended run of the Hawks season. They have won four consecutive races, including all three during their road trip, and 10 of their last 14.

It all seems to work and even tries to play baseball on a hockey court.