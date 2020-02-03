The extension of authorization for MAID should not be rushed

Jane Philpott is a doctor and former MP. From 2015 to 2019 she was Federal Minister of Health, Minister of Indigenous Services and President of the Treasury. Jody Wilson-Raybould is the independent British Columbia Riding MP in Vancouver Granville, former Attorney General and Attorney General of Canada.

Canadians are increasingly concerned with issues of dignity and well-being in dying. Most people would have the choice to die peacefully and without long suffering.

Canada adopted a legal framework to support medical aid in dying (MAID) in 2016. We were the federal ministers who led the drafting of Law C-14 to introduce the law. Since then we have heard beautiful stories about how people, with their families and friends, chose to die in peace and comfort, surrounded by their loved ones, how suffering was alleviated and grief supported.

Last fall, the Quebec Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to limit access to MAID to those near the end of their lives. The federal government has decided not to appeal this ruling and has announced a plan to extend MAID eligibility beyond people who are nearing the end of their lives.

MORE: Euthanasia should be an option. For some patients, it looks like the only one

While thousands of Canadians have accessed MAID, according to a report published by Health Canada in April 2019 of approximately 6,700, we wonder if there is enough medical and social evidence to understand the effects of possible changes. Has there been a substantial consensus for an expanded law? Given the decision not to appeal the Quebec judgment, the federal government intends to amend the law regardless of whether the legal or social facts have changed or not. The question is to what extent.

Assisted dying is a complex and very personal matter. This work should not be rushed. The federal government should request an extension for the Quebec decision to enter into force.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Canada lifted an absolute ban on medically assisted dying. The case was initiated by Kay Carter (Carter / Canada), who suffered from a severe and incurable spinal stenosis. The court thus overturned Rodriguez’s 1993 decision refusing the right to euthanasia. They indicated that the Canadian and global context, which they called the “matrix of legal and social facts,” had changed sufficiently over time. However, the Court gave no indication of which legal framework, if any, should be put in place. You conveniently left this work to Parliament.

MORE: Should Canadians with Mental Illness Have Access to Assisted Dying?

Regarding the legislation for MAID in 2016, there was agreement that the criteria for qualifying for MAID should not be wider than the parameters of the Supreme Court decision. The criterion that death should be “reasonably predictable” was made in response to Carter, who had suffered immensely at the end of her life. The term was also designed to provide flexibility in its application. It did not limit MAID to incurable diseases and did not, as is the case in some states, require a person to be within six months of death. The law allows medical professionals to make their judgment based on their patient’s knowledge of the case and understanding.

As Minister of Justice and Health in 2016, we were facing a judicial deadline, and the consultation process was quick but robust. The parliamentary course included a special joint committee of senators and deputies. There were debates in committees and on the floors of the lower house and the senate. The Canadians expressed different opinions and the government received a lot of helpful and thoughtful feedback. Some were annoyed that a law was even put forward. Others criticized the law as insufficient. The constitutionality of the law has been reviewed by Parliament and two charter declarations have been submitted to support legislation, to inform parliamentary and public debate about the law, and to improve understanding of its implications for the charter. The charter declarations explain the weighing up of charter rights achieved in the legislative proposal.

We expected this legislation to evolve. Knowing that some concerns were unresolved, the 2016 law committed to investigate three complex issues that are included in applications for MAID – mature minors, early applications, and cases where a mental disorder is the only underlying disease is. The Canadian Council of Academies examined these questions and wrote four volumes of reports in 2018. They concluded that guidance on these issues is very limited because there are not enough places in the world to provide wider access to euthanasia.

MORE: Feds launch review of unaddressed euthanasia issues

The 2016 law committed to a formal review five years after its entry into force, and this review is still planned.

While some find the term “reasonably predictable” frustratingly vague, doctors say that this criterion was important in that it made it easier for providers to participate. Many doctors are ready to speed up the natural process of dying, as they traditionally have the task of alleviating suffering. However, there is a qualitative and ethical difference between the acceleration of a death that is already approaching and the end of a life that is expected to continue. This is not a small gap. It is up to the legislator to assess the possible impact on clinicians and their willingness to participate in a broader framework for assisted dying.

The government’s highest obligation is to protect its most vulnerable citizens. The courts were brought up not only to those who asked for broader access to MAID, but also cases where it was suggested that the law was already too broad and put some people at risk. Disability rights groups across Canada have been and are vocal against an expansion of the law. In particular, those who lack socio-economic support may be at risk of being forced to MAID. Others may lack access to mental health support. If individuals do not have access to medical or social support, they can feel the pressure to think about euthanasia.

Finally, investments must be made in better access to palliative care. The last thing anyone wants is people who choose MAID because palliative care is not an option in their community and they don’t want to burden their family. We heard this message from palliative care professionals. As the government plans to make changes to MAID, it must also ensure that all Canadians have access to high-quality palliative care at home or in the hospital. Our current reality is inadequate.

Access to MAID has alleviated suffering and allowed thousands of Canadians to die peacefully. The world is watching what Canada is doing next. We encourage the government to exercise caution when it decides to change the balanced approach largely supported by the Canadians. There remains a variety of opinions on the subject. Parliament has a solemn responsibility to really take these perspectives into account.