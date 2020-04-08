The extension of the lock blockade in Wales indicates what will happen in the rest of the United Kingdom

Wales will remain closed for longer than the Easter weekend (Photo: Getty / AFP)

Wales is expected to remain closed next week, said the Minister for Housing and Local Government.

Julie James said an official announcement explaining that the update would be released today by the first minister, but warned that public action on Easter weekend would “shape Wales for years.”

The rest of Britain may soon follow suit, after British government officials said the situation would be assessed every two to three weeks, but some social distance measures could last six months.

Comments came when another 33 people died in the country overnight, bringing. the number of deaths increased to 245, while 284 more people were positive for the virus. The total number of confirmed cases is currently 4073.

Julie James warned that public action at Easter weekend would “shape Wales for years” (photo: AFP)

People going to their holiday homes at popular tourist destinations such as Llanberis in Snowdonia have caused tensions among residents (Photo: AFP)

Across the UK, the number of deaths increased to 7095, after 936 people lost their lives.

Ms. James told Covid-19 in Cardiff that the restrictions were positive in slowing down the spread of the pandemic. She added, however, that society should continue to be prepared for the number of fatalities and the number of infected to continue to grow.

She said: “It’s been almost two and a half weeks since we asked people to stay at home, work from home whenever they could, and stop traveling unnecessarily.

“These funds will be maintained next week.

“These are extraordinary times where asking people to completely change their lifestyles, work and social relationships is not something we do lightly.

Another 33 people died overnight from the virus in Wales (photo: Metro.co.uk)

Waste container from the test kit at the test center on the passage at the Cardiff City stadium (Photo: Getty)

“This weekend we will be celebrating Easter, and in preparation for this long weekend on public holidays, ministers, leaders of local authorities and the heads of our emergency services, including the police, will call on everyone in Wales to abide by the rules of staying at home.

“Our message to Wales is very simple: stay home and save your life.

“Our actions and decisions during the Christmas holiday weekend and in the coming weeks and months will shape Wales for years.”

Ms. James said that too many people still break the rules after cases were reported in all four police forces in Wales.

Many people engaged vacation home visitors in the North Wales Police and Dyfed-Powys police areas, which she said “caused some local tension.”

James said society should expect more deaths and more infections (Photo: Getty)

The country will remain blocked for at least another week (Photo: AFP)

She also said that South Wales police officers were called upon to incidents such as a children’s birthday party, a football match, and a group of hiking along the Taff trail.

Gwent Police also raised concerns about busy roads and motorcyclists gathering in some areas.

First Minister Mark Drakeford wrote on Twitter: “We asked people to stay home to slow down the spread of coronavirus, and there are signs that it is affecting.

“Our efforts are not over yet, the funds will be maintained next week.

“Together we make a difference, protecting our NHS and saving lives.”





Why are there different deaths every day?

Murders have been reported. This is due to the fact that different public bodies exist every day and report figures according to different criteria.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) said that the number of coronavirus victims in the UK reached 6,159 after the death of another 786 patients in hospitals.

However, it was 68 less than the total number of 854 people from England (758), Scotland (74), Wales (19) and Northern Ireland (3).

When you add the total number of deaths from England (5 655), Scotland (296), Wales (212) and Northern Ireland (73) on Tuesday, you get the higher number 6236.

The government said that this difference is due to the fact that each decentralized authority often makes corrections to its data after the daily publication of the number of deaths.

It should be noted that all these deaths occurred in hospitals in the United Kingdom. They do not include people dying at home, in care facilities, hospices or other locations outside of hospitals.

Deaths outside hospitals are now recorded weekly by National Statistics Office (ONS). The latest data from ONS suggest that the real death rate of coronavirus may be 8% higher.

