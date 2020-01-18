The extinction of the species could be a new beginning

KUALA LUMPUR – The Chinese paddle fish had nothing sweet about it. The most notable features were the length of more than 3 meters and a long, elephant-like snout. Nevertheless, in recognition of its rarity, it was often referred to as the “giant panda of the rivers”.

In contrast to the endangered bear, the Chinese paddle fish never made great efforts to preserve it or its habitat. Overfishing, pollution and dam building have reduced their numbers over the years. In the 1970s, fishermen still harvested 25 tons of Chinese paddlefish from the Yangtze River. In the 1990s there was almost none left. The last official sighting in the wild took place in 2003, and just like 2019 to 2020, scientists made it official: The Chinese paddlefish is extinct.

Of the estimated 8 million animal and plant species on earth, around 1 million are threatened with extinction. The problem in China, with its rapidly developing economy and urbanization, was particularly acute. Almost half of China’s land animals have disappeared since 1970. The Yangtze River, an important fishery and former home of Chinese paddle fish, is so dead that President Xi Jinping said it had reached a “no fish” level. Meanwhile, consumer demand for wildlife products such as tiger skin carpets or bear bile for medical purposes is responsible for the increase in trade in endangered species.

Despite these problems, China, as the world’s largest emerging economy, is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in managing a dangerous decline in biodiversity.

As every farmer can attest, human life and economic activity are closely linked to the natural world. For example, $ 577 billion in global crop production is at risk from the loss of bees and other pollinators. Soil degradation has already reduced agricultural productivity to 23 percent of the earth’s surface. The loss of coral reefs and coastal habitats such as mangrove forests puts 100 to 300 million people at risk from flooding and storms.

The world community has not ignored the problem. Five years before the Paris Agreement was signed, representatives from 194 countries met in Aichi Prefecture and agreed on 20 conservation goals to protect global biodiversity by 2020. Despite some local successes, the Aichi goals are largely seen as unfulfilled failures. This is partly because it is difficult to prescribe a range of conservation measures for all countries.

China appreciates the problem. For years, economic development had priority over environmental protection, with devastating consequences. In recent years, the course has changed modestly due to populist pressures and has made progress on a number of issues, including air pollution. The government has also started to assert itself on a handful of global environmental issues, including climate change.

China will complement its environmental portfolio in October by hosting the 2020 U.N. biodiversity conference. This is crucially the biodiversity of the 2015 Paris meeting. Countries will try to negotiate a global biodiversity framework for the next decade (and possibly beyond) to replace Aichi’s failed goals. In those places where terrestrial biodiversity is most at risk – emerging markets – China’s efforts and methods to improve its environment are more credible and imitable than in developed countries like the United States.

For example, China’s latest zoning concept, which takes into account the value of services provided by ecosystems such as filtering and conserving fresh water, is ideal for emerging economies where the pressure to develop is greatest. Preserving a wetland to contain floods has both tangible and financial benefits for the environment: it is probably cheaper than building a dam. Urban planning, taking into account ecosystem services, is new, but initial results suggest that this is an effective way to balance development and environmental needs. China is interested in exporting it and, thanks to the development aid it offers to countries around the world, has the leverage to ask the recipient to accept the concept. That should do it.

Of course, no single policy will bring the Chinese paddlefish back. And innovative biodiversity conservation mechanisms will not mean much if the global community cannot agree on ambitious habitat and species conservation goals to reverse the biodiversity crisis. The Chinese government’s interest in mitigating and even reversing the environmental damage that its development policies have inflicted on its biodiversity is a positive sign of the global environment and is worth promoting both inside and outside its borders.

Adam Minter is a columnist for the Bloomberg Opinion.

LATEST COMMENTS

A transformative deal for nature

This October, representatives of the 196 parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will meet in Kunming, China to adopt a new global framework for biodiversity. Li …

Round one for Trump in the US-China trade war

It’s too early to make a final assessment of the US-China trade agreement that has just been released, but it’s not too early to make a preliminary statement: China is …