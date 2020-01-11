The FAA proposes a $ 3.9 million fine to Southwest Airlines

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $ 3.92 million fine to Southwest Airlines, which is said to operate 44 aircraft on more than 21,000 flights with incorrect weight data in 2018.

The FAA claims that Southwest operated 44 aircraft on 21,505 flights from May 1, 2018 to August 9, 2018 with incorrect calculations of weight and balance data, according to a release on Friday.

“The weight-related information is used in conjunction with other data to determine how many passengers and how much fuel can be safely carried and where the load must be,” the press release said. “The FAA claims that Southwest’s operation of these aircraft was contrary to the airline’s approved weight and balance program and the operational specifications issued by the FAA.”

Brian Parrish, spokesman for the Southwest, said in a statement on Friday that the planned civil penalty is based on data processing problems that occurred when the Southwest changed computer systems in spring 2018.

Parrish added that the airline reported the problem to the FAA in late July 2018 and fixed it in August 2018.

Southwest has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the letter of enforcement.