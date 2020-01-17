The FAA warns that military training exercises could interfere with GPS signals in the southeastern Caribbean

January 17 (UPI) – According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a military training exercise planned for this weekend could interfere with GPS signals in the Southeast and the Caribbean.

A FAA recommendation warns pilots that they may receive an “unreliable or unavailable GPS signal” during a training that is scheduled for January 16 through January 24.

The U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group Four conducts GPS test drills off the Georgia coast that can cause interference up to 50 feet above the ground 207 miles from the test site and up to 40,000 feet away of 460 miles can occur.

“The Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation is provided by the Department of Defense (DoD). Routine tests are performed using the GPS,” an FAA representative told the Military Times. “The FAA is issuing notices to inform operators that they can detect malfunctions or malfunctions in their GPS navigation systems near the tests.”

The FAA has also issued flight instructions for GPS test exercises in Ft. Hood, Texas; Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz .; Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.; and Ft. Bragg, N.C.

In February 2019, Carrier Strike Group Four conducted similar GPS interference tests in the same area.

The FAA asks pilots to report anomalies on their online reporting form and check for updates.