The failed case for witness witnesses

The fate of the republic, we must now believe, depends on whether there are witnesses to a trial against the deposition of the senate.

After the long-awaited transfer of the articles of deposition to the Senate, Jerry Nadler, president of the judiciary, said that if the upper chamber does not get the witnesses and documents that the impeachment managers of the house want, it is involved “in an unconstitutional and disgusting coverage-up, “would indeed participate” in the president’s crimes. “

Nadler and other Democrats insist that the Senate take on its investigative role. In other words, the body under the control of the party that desperately wanted to accuse Trump wants to outsource its work to the body under the control of the party that rejects Trump’s accusation.

This is a cockamamy requirement that fits the House’s attitude to the Senate procedure: we are going to hurry the accusation, but dare not hurry the trial. We will accuse without key figures and documents, but if you conduct a process without key figures and documents, you will be involved in misconduct.

Parliament is in an uncomfortable situation since the pace of his investigation deviated from the pace of his accusation.

The time that speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to spend on depositing Trump on Ukraine was shorter than the time it would take to thoroughly investigate Ukraine, so deposition was given priority and the investigation took place. The house has scored some meaningful witnesses, but in a more deliberate trial it would have worked its way up to the chain of Trump officials and immersed itself in Rudy Giuliani’s skull.

Because there was no time to do this before a deposition before Christmas, the House did not try. It did not summon John Bolton, whose testimony is now central to the integrity of a trial in the Senate.

The new, disturbing documents from Lev Parnas are a blessing for the Democrats. But the house accused about a month before she got it. Indeed, if Pelosi had not delayed the shipment of the articles in a futile attempt to put pressure on Mitch McConnell, the Senate trial might have ended before the documents were released. The defenders of Pelosi say that this is a justification for her booth, but it is more a charge against her almost to accuse.

If Parliament has not succeeded in keeping its story straight in the last month, senate republicans will not make their best testimony. Their most compelling argument would be that we already know the broad lines of what Trump has done, so more fact-finding is not necessary, and the Senate only needs to determine the threshold question of whether his behavior rises to the level of removal. But if Republicans claim that Trump has not committed misconduct, that raises the natural question of why Bolton and others should not come to put the charges against him.

The fact is that this is a very political accusation because it is happening in the run-up to an election. Pelosi wanted to hurry the accusation in part to complete it as quickly as possible for her vulnerable members. Meanwhile, McConnell and Senate Minority Chuck Schumer will participate in a political joust where McConnell tries to hold his caucus together and protect it and Schumer tries to split it and force uncomfortable votes. Whether there are witnesses depends on the contours of this competition.

Anyway, the republic will survive.

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.