The fake meat threshing machine has just hit a few snags

Two interesting news on fake meats have slipped between the wires in recent weeks.

The first was that fast food giant Burger King had cut prices for its Impossible Whopper after sales of meat burgers started to drop after the introduction last year.

And the second, even more extreme, was Tim Hortons’ decision to remove all Beyond Meat products from its coffees and donuts from two of Canada’s largest provinces.

The news had an immediate impact on Beyond Meat, dropping nearly 4% of the stock that has more than quadrupled since the company went public last year.

This marks a great reality check for these companies as well as all the others based on the promise of fake meat that we are in the midst of a “cultural change” that sees consumers turning away from real meat.

There is certainly a growing trend towards vegetarianism in certain segments of society, but there is also evidence that the overall impact has been somewhat overestimated.

Tim Hortons has removed the Beyond Meat product from its stores. Photo / Getty Images

Americans, for example, are eating more real meat than ever. Total consumption of red meat and poultry is expected to increase to 102 kg per person this year, up from 101 kg in 2019, according to USDA data. Even at Burger King, there is no evidence that the meatless option resulted in less meat consumption. Whopper’s impossible sales did not diminish Whopper’s regular sales, UBS analyst Steven Strycula told Bloomberg in December.

New Zealand meat consumption data from the OECD show that kiwis continue to love their meat, despite a decline in consumption of red meat. In 2019, New Zealanders ate 74.9 kg of red meat, sheep meat, poultry and pork per capita. This is a significant increase from 66.7 kg in 2010.

What these figures show is that New Zealanders do not necessarily change their carnivorous habits; it is simply a case of a change in our animal preferences. Chicken happens to be the meat of choice these days.

It is not the first time that the marketing behind new food brands promises a radical change that has not quite materialized. Several years ago, the fast-paced and casual food scene was moving forward and predictions about the imminent demise of fast-food giants like McDonald’s and KFC were regularly launched.

This story was supported by viral documentaries like Super Size Me that spread the word that fast food was terrible for you. It only seemed like a matter of time before the fast food empire collapsed.

Fast forward a few years, and today McDonald’s and KFC continue to hum well, while Subway closed more than 1,000 stores in the United States last year, and laid-back sweetheart Chipotle has spent years fighting food security issues.

It should be noted that despite the hype machine behind the alternative meat scene, the real godfather of fast food, McDonald’s, has taken a more cautious approach, so far not launching a range of fake meats.

It is an old trick among companies that are really successful. It is always better to look at how others are doing before diving into a market that has not been tested. And with the recent moves now made by Tim Hortons and Burger King, McDonald’s now seems justified in walking cautiously in this space.

Part of the reason the counterfeit companies have been so effective at capturing the public imagination is the damn good story they told.

They entered the market, posing as the hero against the bad guys in the meat industry. And as with any good thread, there is an element of truth to this. The global meat industry has not been good for the environment and there is growing evidence that eating too much meat is just not good for you.

This story was again supported by the documentary pop culture scene, which delivered brilliant cinema like the recent documentary Game Changers on Netflix. And not surprisingly, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until the meat bad guys are killed by the upset newcomers.

What this story leaves out is that people who worry about eating meat may also be a little worried that their food will be made in a laboratory. While there are growing questions about the health and environmental implications of meat, there are also legitimate questions about the long-term health effects of processed foods.

That said, the hype machine will continue to produce headlines about cultural change and the meatless future. But don’t hold your breath. History has shown time and time again that change generally occurs much more slowly than what the most enthusiastic voices might suggest. Especially when it comes to what we eat.

