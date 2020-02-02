The Fall of Super Bowl Commercials: What Happened?

The Super Bowl is almost here! None of us will ever have the chance to eat fatty foods and watch TV all day, except on most Saturdays and Sundays, so the big game is a real treat. However, there is more to this Sunday than simple pruning and increased cholesterol. There is also a commercial!

Yes, the Super Bowl trademark is a timeless tradition, with unforgettable ads such as Apple’s 1984 trademark and Budweiser’s iconic song frog. However, I’ve noticed that in recent years, something seems different about the advertising campaign and the execution of Super Bowl ads. This is best explained by the height of journalism: the “Top 10” list. Last year, USA Today published an article listing the biggest Super Bowl ads of 2010. And, strangely enough, only one came out after 2012.

YouTube Screenshot – Nationwide 2015 Super Bowl Commercial

So, did we top out with Super Bowl ads in 2012? Well, like many other aspects of our culture, Super Bowl ads seemed to have lost much of their “fun” edge. One of the most annoying examples is 2015’s NationWide, which features a relentless boy wandering around and enjoying his childhood … then revealed to be dead in the end. (Who knew Shyamalan was going into the commercial writing game?) Recent years have also seen an uptick in ads that are more related to politics and social justice, such as Bud Light’s quest for sustainability and the much-discussed Gillette trademark. last year. And while I’m sure these ads have their followers, they don’t really match the classic, nonsensical, fancy Super Bowl commercials of the past year. They could make people talk, but not exactly the way they would about something like the Snickers Betty White commercial.

Another explanation could be the simple fact that the hype no longer exists. Super Bowl ads go online long before the big game and, to be honest, it seems counterproductive. If anyone watches a Super Bowl promotional video posted online for free on YouTube, will they even pay attention when the million-dollar brand comes to television?

YouTube Screenshot – Cheetos 2020 Super Bowl Commercial

As for this year, I guess we’ll have to see what happens. Interestingly enough, the only promotional super bowl that has received many awards at the top of the Super Bowl is Planters’, killing Mr Peanut’s iconic mascot, which has shaken the food world more than Mayor McCheese’s controversial attack. This can be seen from the fact that literally more people were talking about advertising than the Presidential Ombudsman process. Besides, the teaser for M.C. The Hammer and Cheetos ad collaboration seems promising, though only because it combines my two favorite things. And … that’s for now. Will there be an extremely memorable ad? I’m sure there will be. But you have to wait until next week when I write a comprehensive list of the biggest Super Bowl LIV ads. If I remember doing it.

Article The Fall of Super Bowl Commercials: What Happened? by Anthony Elio appeared first on Innovation & Tech Today.