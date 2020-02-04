The family believes that faith protected them from a devastating house fire

LIVINGSTON – A Livingston family counts their blessings after a fire devastates their home.

The family cooked dinner on Sunday evening when they heard a loud noise. A relative of the family, Kacey Chaisson, says she hurried over to the phone when she got the call. She saw flames burst through the attic and spread throughout the house.

“The fire has spread in the attic and the pens with these scriptures may have saved their lives.”

The writing on the beams of her house remained untouched by the fire.

Rebecka Lovett, 16, says the house was only a few years old. They wrote these messages on the stud farms when they were built and they prayed about the construction.

“If you don’t have a god, you have no foundation. And our foundation is still there,” Lovett said.

All seven people fled at home. Some animals were saved, some are still missing. Her favorite bird, Violet, died in the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help the victims.

The family says they think the cause is electrical, but the fire is under investigation.