The family cat was accidentally put to sleep during a routine veterinarian visit

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A woman’s cat is dead after being accidentally put to sleep during a routine veterinary visit.

Michelle Olson is speechless after saying that her 8-year-old cat Sophie was accidentally euthanized at Suburbia North Animal Hospital.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see that expression on her face and I just can’t get it out of my head,” said Olson.

Olson and her husband had just picked up Sophie after being called for a routine checkup and rabies vaccination when she received a call from the hospital.

“It was the doctor who called himself and said, ‘Please bring Sophie back here immediately, we gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine.'”

The couple quickly brought Sophie back to the vet.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and thought she was talking to her because I knew it would be the last thing she would remember,” said Olson. “I knew she wasn’t going to come back at that point, I just knew it. She pretty much died in my arms.”

Olson said the vets did everything to save Sophie, but it was too late.

“They are very sorry … that’s all they can really say – yes, it was an accident, I understand, but it was an accident that should never have happened,” said Olson.

LAST STORIES: