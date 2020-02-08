The family honors dead teenagers by pushing for more security at the Florida State Fair

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – It’s one of the busiest days at the Florida State Fair. Family day. This day, once known as a student day, is plagued by a dark history. One in which a Hillsborough teenage boy was killed after being thrown out of the mess.

While the Florida State Fair is open to families, a family spends the day at the gates of the fair reminding people of their son Andrew Joseph III. He died six years ago when he was thrown out of the mess along with 100 other teenagers, Hillsborough MPs say have become too loud. The 14-year-old was killed that night while trying to cross I-4.

“You know that a fire has broken out in me, in the church, in my family. We would not allow this to happen to another group of families. We want nobody to be in these shoes anymore, ”says Andrew’s father Andrew Joseph II.

Over the years, among other things, new cameras, rules for students, and on family nights have changed a team of community volunteers, Hillsborough Resource Officers, and even the sheriff who go out to be seen and ready to help when There is a need.

The Joseph family says that more needs to be done as they ask the trade fair organizers to exclude weapons from the event.

“Have a great time, collect memories and go home and be a productive citizen for the rest of your life. Not coming to the fair and coming home in a zip pocket like my son, ”says Andrew’s father.

