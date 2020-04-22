A young Japanese-Australian family was killed in a devastating two-night-long civil war in south-east Melbourne.

The threatening message of “COVID-19 CHINA DIE” was filmed in their cupboard on Friday, with a large stone dropped on their front door last night.

Knoxfield Olivia and Jackson told 9News that they were too scared to sleep last night if they had any pictures.

A Melbourne family has been spotted with two other cutters. (Nine)

“We had a solid night,” Jackson said.

“We couldn’t sleep. We were young there, so we were really concerned about his safety.

“We now consider it a threat to visit.

Angry fruits have since been removed from the garage door.

The family room door was open. (Nine)

CCTV shows someone robbing outside their house yesterday, before fleeing the scene.

The incident came as a recent outbreak of coronavirus infection, with Australian politicians suppressing “dangerous” behavior.

Minister Daniel Andrews condemned the attacks, by urging all members of the community to support one another.

“It needs to be called for. It is very, very clear,” said Mrs Andrews.

A stone was thrown out of their window. (Nine)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported a quarter of complaints about racial profiling over the past two months about coronavirus.

Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said the competition was a highlight.

“Criminals are herdsmen and hope to be brought to justice,” he said on Twitter.

“There is no need for any family to continue this. Unity has never been achieved in our great nation.”

Victoria Police are investigating two counts of vandalism.