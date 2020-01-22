The family of Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott opens the funeral and the procession to the public

Members of the public are invited to attend the funeral of Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott and a special procession beforehand.

Knott, 33, a father of four, disappeared on December 20 in Lewes, East Sussex, while walking around a Christmas bar with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade.

His body was found in the Ouse River on Denton Island, Newhaven – 8 miles from where he was last seen – three weeks after his disappearance.

The devastated family of the firefighter now invites the public to attend his funeral on Thursday, January 30.

As part of the funeral, which takes place at St Giles Church in Farnborough, Kent and begins at 12 noon, Mr. Knott will be honored by the firefighters, which means that uniformed firefighters will be present and a guard on duty. honor will be given.

Lucy Otto was engaged to Anthony

Mr. Knott’s fire helmet will be placed on his coffin.

A special procession will leave the funeral directors of Valentine & Turner on Orpington High Street at 10:15 a.m. on the day of the funeral and supporters are invited to attend and pay their respects.

A post on Valentine & Turner’s Facebook page reads: “Anthony’s family said that for those wishing to pay a final tribute, you are welcome.

“The funeral service for the firefighters will be honored. The procession will leave Valentine & Turner, 262 High Street, Orpington, BR6 0NB at 10:15 am.

“Everyone is invited to join other local businesses and community representatives as they line High Street.

“Anthony’s family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

On Saturday January 18, Mr. Knott’s fiancé, Lucy Otto, encouraged the public to attend the funeral via her Facebook page.

The funeral will take place at St Giles Church on Church Road, Farnborough, Kent and will begin at 12 noon.

Participants are then encouraged to travel to the Daylight Inn in Station Square, Petts Wood

Anyone wishing to send flowers is asked to send them to funeral directors Valentine & Turner, 262 High Street, Orpington, BR6 0NB.

Anyone wishing to donate is asked to donate to the Royal Life Saving Society UK at www.rlss.org.uk/.

