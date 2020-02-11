The family wants answers after a boy shot a teenager with a BB gun in Tampa

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The family of 17-year-old Ivan Johnson tries to process his death out of grief.

“I didn’t expect it to be as harmful as when I was in the hospital,” said Johnson’s mother, Camisha Denny.

Ivan met a family during an extended stay in Tampa. His family said that he played soccer with the two boys for days.

The father drove his two boys with Ivan to an ATM at a Bank of America on North West Shore Boulevard on February 1.

The Tampa police told 8 On Your Side that the driver’s 8-year-old son fired a Daisy 800 BB / pellet gun from the back seat and hit Ivan in the left eye.

The teenager died three days later at Tampa General Hospital.

His family believes the father was negligent.

“We hope that he is definitely responsible for what he did,” said Ivan’s father, Solomon Johnson. “Even though it was an 8-year-old child pulling the trigger, a responsible parent would have put the gun somewhere else and not in the back seat,” he said.

The father and his boys have left the extended stay and have returned home, a spokesman for the Tampa Police Department said in a press release. Nobody was charged.

The police have called the man a family friend, but the Dennys say they never met him.

“There are no letters. There is no note. They have nothing left. And my son is gone. And you can live happily with your boys. That is a problem with me,” said Ivan’s mother.

A problem that the Denny family has to deal with, but also the unimaginable death of their son.

Funeral services for Ivan Johnson are scheduled for February 22, the family said. A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the services.

