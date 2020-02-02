The famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

A.J. Dererume, member and director of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, is raising Punxsutawney Phil after the groundhog emerged from its burrow at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, PA during Sunday’s Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring. Photo by David Mitchell / EPA-EFE

Groundhog club co-dealer Ron Ploucha holds Punsxutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting marmot, as club vice president Jeff Lundy reads his prediction during Groundhog Day 2017 at Gobblers Knob, Pennsylvania. Phil predicted early spring for 2020 on Sunday. File photo by David Maxwell / EPA

February 2 (UPI) – The well-known Pennsylvania marmot Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring when he didn’t see his shadow on Sunday morning.

Only 20 times in the 134 year history of Groundhog Day has the living being’s reaction signaled that there are less than six weeks remaining until winter.

This is the second year in a row that Phil has not seen his shadow, which has never happened before.

“Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in Pennsylvania that is wholeheartedly embraced by communities across the country,” Governor Tom Wolf said in a press release on Sunday. “We are honored that Phil has been referring to our Commonwealth as his home for more than 100 years. We look forward to continuing to share his prediction with visitors, residents and the millions who watch from home.”

“Knowing that the world is looking forward to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast every year brings joy to our hearts,” added Bill Deeley, president of the Inner Circle of Groundhog Club. “At just 22 inches and 20 pounds, Phil may be small, but he’s still America’s favorite furry weather forecaster.”

Around 30,000 people celebrated the marmot’s forecast for 2020.