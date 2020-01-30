The famous racing driver John Andretti dies of cancer at the age of 56

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Famous racing driver John Andretti died on Thursday at the age of 56 after suffering from cancer, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Twitter.

John Andretti was a member of one of the best known racing driver families.

He was the son of racing driver Aldo Andretti, twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti. John Andretti was also the older brother of the driver Adam Andretti and the first cousin of Michael and Jeff Andretti.

Andretti’s career included victories at CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series and NASCAR.

He was an active member of the community and was part of Race For Riley during the weeks of Brickyard 400.

He announced in 2017 that he was suffering from fourth stage colon cancer, which was believed to be gone, but which fell back after another round of treatment in 2018 and 2019.

His fight against cancer spared his education campaign that started the hashtag #CheckItForAndretti.

Family and fans share the hashtag in his memory on social media.