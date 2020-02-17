[The Farr Side: Tremendous Bowl halftime present has unifying element]

This year’s Tremendous Bowl knowledge will be just one to bear in mind. Congratulations to the Kansas Town Chiefs on their get above the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. It experienced been 50 years due to the fact the franchise claimed a Super Bowl victory.I must very first give big props to Demi Lovato for her breathtaking rendition of our nationwide anthem. She did an amazing job. Her vocals were strong and on issue and did The united states happy.The game was good, but it appears to be the halftime exhibit showcasing Shakira and Jennifer […]