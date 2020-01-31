The fashion of the 1970s returns to the latest style revival

In 2019, the 90s had a revival of style, but 2020 is the 70s fashion that takes its time to shine.

Fashion is cyclical, and everyone except for the really disgusting look, and sometimes even, eventually comes back to fashion. In recent years, it has been the appearance of the 90s that has returned to the corridors and wardrobes. Tracks, denim jackets, battle boots, crop tops, scrunchies, and pocket earrings all came back in trendy fashion.

This year, however, is the dawn of a new decade, and with it a new decade of fashion revives. Get ready for high-knee boots, blazers, long-sleeved pants and costume. Think Stevie Nicks and you will do well.

A staple of the 1970s fashion, the light-skirt, made its way down various runways during the spring / summer fashion weeks of 2020. The skirt can be seen in mini, midi, and maxi style, and according to Elle magazine, is a 2020 must-have pattern.

“You need one in your closet this year. Pair it with a cute bikini top after a long day at the beach or give the silhouette a proper night-time rotation by rocking it with a black bathrobe and pen boots.”

Shelby Comroe for Elle magazine

It’s not just the clothes that are experiencing an upset of the ’70s. When it comes to hair, shaggy bangs, natural curls and length are all 70s styles we can expect to see people rock in 2020.

Selena Gomez has seen rocking both massive disco curls and margins while capturing a music video for her rare album.

I can’t wait to cut my hair with some nice curtain strap straps, put on a long stepped skirt and my knee-high boots and channel my inner ’70s queen.