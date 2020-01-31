The Fast & Furious franchise continues with “F9” trailer

Earlier this week Universal released a teaser for the trailer for the upcoming film F9. This is the latest installment of today’s edition of “The Fast Saga”, which started with “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001 and recently launched a spin-off franchise and cartoon series on Netflix. And now the full trailer for the film has been released – and that’s a lot.

But while the teaser left the film’s story a little unclear, the trailer gives a much better idea of ​​what to expect.

michelle rodriguez gives her son a huge crucifix: this should protect you … from what’s to come.

Is there talk of living a quarter of a mile at a time? You know there is. Does the family come into play? It wouldn’t be a Fast Saga movie if it weren’t. Do cars do absolutely absurd things that defy gravity? Based on the look of this pendant, they certainly do.

But there are also some interesting casting folds here. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are gone. Charlize Theron is back to fight our heroes, though she appears to have exchanged Fate of the Furious’s controversial dreadlocks for a look that appears to be more “wicked Joan of Arc”. John Cena, who falls into the field of actors, is hard to believe that he has not yet worked in this area.

There are still a few surprises in the trailer that give some interesting hints for the franchise.

F9 will open on May 22nd. We suspect that everyone who used the hashtag #JusticeForHan is absolutely thrilled at the moment.

