The fastest cars and trucks for under $ 20,000

There is no question that we car enthusiasts are drawn to high-speed cars. This is due to the clear fact that they offer us the most entertainment. This is even cooler when you look at fast trucks, because of course they deliver the most power. So if they’re very fast, it’s even more fun. However, these types of cars are often very expensive.

But don’t be afraid! In some cases, you can buy extremely fast cars and trucks for next to nothing. While this requires you to look at older cars, it is clear that they have an abundance of wonderful properties. They may not be as modern in terms of their technological components, but they are still incredibly cool to drive.

Now, after all that has been said, let’s look at a few options that are under $ 20,000 per iseecars.com!

15 1996 Subaru SVX ($ 2,850) 0-60: 7.2 seconds

Even though the 1996 Subaru SVX is immensely old, it’s still a cool car to buy. This is due to the fact that you have the opportunity to own your own sports car for pocket money. It would have a lot of usage, of course, but it would be a very cool option for those looking for a bit of spice for their first car.

14 1994 Chevrolet Corvette ($ 6,495) 0-60: 5.4 seconds

The 1994 Chevrolet Corvette can be found for under $ 7,000. This dream comes true for collectors who don’t have much money. This allows them to have a car from this legendary series for basically nothing, so that’s cute. There is no question that these cars are very fast too, so it would be entertaining to say the least.

13 2004 BMW 330i ($ 8,390) 0 to 60: 5.7 seconds

The 2004 BMW 330i has many features that buyers love. Even though it’s older now, it’s immensely cheap, which is a rarity from this brand. It is obvious that this car also flourished during its time in the primary market as it got along very well with its rapid speed. So it would be a very cool car to own.

12 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited ($ 13,475) 0 to 60: 4.4 seconds

The 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited was absolutely popular in the early years because it offered the reliability of a normal truck while being incredibly fast. As a result, many buyers are still trying to include them in their collections. They’re under $ 20,000 now, too, so it’s definitely doable.

11 2006 Nissan 350Z ($ 8,052) 0-60: 5.7 seconds

The 2006 Nissan 350Z is a sick-looking roadster that everyone would still like to have in their collection. Fortunately, this is very possible now, as these cars are usually available for just over $ 8,000. This is definitely a vehicle that is not associated with great risks as it is very strong in structure.

10 2008 Audi TT ($ 9,955) 0 to 60: 5 seconds

The 2008 Audi TT can be found for under $ 10,000. This is certainly great as this car was loved for its general reliability during its time in the primary market. This is also a very fast car, so it is definitely a lot of fun to drive. Now you can easily add this great older car to your collection.

9 1987 Porsche 944 Turbo ($ 19,000) at 60: 5.9 seconds

The Porsche 944 Turbo from 1987 is a great car that you can add to your collection. These cars are available for under $ 20,000, which is a rarity with this elite manufacturer. This is a classic car, so it would obviously have some minor difficulties. Still, it’s still a fantastic addition to any collection.

8 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 ($ 13,488) 0-60: 4.9 seconds

The 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 is one of the fastest trucks in the history of the automotive world. They are clearly in high demand because they also perform immensely with their V10 Viper engine. This pickup can be used for under $ 20 to $ 100, which is an absolute bargain. We definitely recommend buying one.

7 2013 BMW 750i ($ 19,990) 0 to 60: 4.4 seconds

The 2013 BMW 750i is a fairly modern car that now costs just under $ 20,000. This is honestly fantastic as it has a lot of technological components that you would expect from your vehicles. To make things even better, it also works very strongly, so it is very reliable at the end of the day.

6 2012 Chrysler 300 C ($ 13,117) 0 to 60: 4.3 seconds

The 2012 Chrysler 300 C is definitely a car that can be seen as pretty fast. The manufacturer has done a great job combining this with its very classy look. As a result, it would be a very solid car to buy a used one, especially for today’s low price. We would recommend adding this beauty to your collection.

5 2004 Infiniti G35 ($ 4,999) 0 to 60: 5.3 seconds

The 2004 Infiniti G35 is a very fast car that is extremely cheap today. Of course, these cars are used a lot today, but that doesn’t mean that they have lost their ability to drive fast. It would be honest to buy such an entertaining car without breaking the bank. So it would be great to own it.

4 Jaguar XJR 2006 ($ 17,800): 0 to 60: 4.9 seconds

The Jaguar XJR 2006 would receive much praise during its time in the primary market. This is not only because of its high speed, but also because of its amazing appearance. As a result, it would become quite a popular car, which is why it is very tempting for us car collectors to see it under $ 20,000.

3 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT ($ 3,950) 0-60: 4.7 seconds

The 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT is definitely a car that many people would like to own. Fortunately, it’s easy to do. This legendary fast car can be found for around $ 4,000. In this case, these vehicles are of course extremely busy. Nevertheless, the investment is worth it.

2 2007 Ford Mustang Coupe ($ 6,995) 0 to 60: 4.8 seconds

The 2007 Ford Mustang Coupé definitely gives collectors the opportunity to purchase a car from this fantastic series at a great price. There is no question that it is also extremely strong in terms of overall performance. It is certainly cheap and entertaining, so there is no real reason not to get it.

1 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 ($ 11,900) 0 to 60: 5.2 seconds

To top off this list, let’s take a look at the 2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4. This vehicle certainly has a high level of performance because its engine is immensely powerful. These cars have a fairly solid value as they are definitely sought after by collectors. This legendary car can be in your garage for just over $ 10,000.

