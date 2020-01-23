The fastest speed a human can run

Already at the Berlin World Cup 2009, Usain Bolt ran the 100-meter run in 9.58 seconds. It was the best race in his career and a world record that still holds today. Around halfway through the race, Bolt set another, less-announced record. He touched 27.5 miles an hour, which is the fastest speed in human history.

A recent article in the New York Times picked up on this feat and discussed how a person can run as fast or faster in the coming years. According to Peter G. Weyand, a biomechanics and physiologist at Southern Methodist University, the biggest obstacle to homo sapiens Improving Usain Bolt’s records is simply our “bipedal step”.

Even the fastest people in the world only exert 40% of their walking time on the floor. Four-legged friends (cheetahs, horses, dogs, antelopes) exert strength during over 60% of their walking time. Subject to an institutional redesign of humans (which is still a long way off – genetic super babies won’t arrive anytime soon), Bolt or someone like Bolt could be the pinnacle of human speed.

And it could take some time to find someone who looks like Bolt, let alone create a person with four legs. Bolt’s long legs (6 to 5 inches tall) gave him an unusual advantage in the sprint world, allowing him to spend more time on the floor and generate more strength. His success was unusual and was based on traditional world record progress … decades early. According to studies by biology professor Mark Denny, the fastest 100-meter time a human could possibly walk is 9.48 seconds – which would likely include a top speed that is slightly above Bolt’s mark.

One element that could trigger all debates and forecasts for a loop is wearable technology. The world of long-distance running has been shaken this year by controversy over carbon-coated shoes, which are said to give runners 4% more energy and save a whole minute in the course of a marathon. The world of sprinting will no doubt welcome (or avoid) similar technologies in the coming years.

