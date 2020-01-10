The fatal crash at the Bayshore sheds light on the local dangers of drunk driving

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A jogger was killed Thursday morning on Bayshore Boulevard after being hit by a driver with a blood alcohol concentration almost three times the legal limit.

Blood was drawn from the driver who was taken to a local hospital to reflect a BAC of 0.234. The legal limit for a vehicle’s physical control is a BAC of 0.08 in Florida.

The problem is widespread in Tampa Bay.

The following is the percentage of DUI deaths among all fatalities in the Tampa Bay region in 2018:

Citrus: 22%

Hardee: 38%

Hernando: 18%

Highlands: 26%

Hillsborough: 32%

Manatee: 29%

Pasco: 24%

Pinels: 28%

Polk: 28%

Sarasota: 24%

Hardee County had the highest number of deaths related to DUI, Hillsborough County with 293 the highest number.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a liver can process approximately a standard hourly drink, typically containing 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol.

The CDC reports that 8,476 people were killed in an accident involving a drunk driver between 2003 and 2012.

In a survey, 2.1 percent of Florida drivers said they had drunk too much in the past 30 days. Nationwide, only 1.9 percent of those surveyed stated that they had driven too much alcohol.

In a statement on Friday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor commented on the driver’s fatal decision.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s incident was due to the ruthless decision to get behind the wheel while drunk, which resulted in someone else being killed.”

