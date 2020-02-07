The fateful journey with a small plane started in Baton Rouge. Crashed Thursday before Monroe

CHATHAM – A small plane that crashed into a fireball on Thursday and killed three people was on the final leg of a journey that took the plane from Shreveport to Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge to Jackson, Mississippi and a fateful return from Jackson back to Shreveport.

The plane crashed in rural Jackson Parish, about 40 kilometers southwest of Monroe.

Eyewitnesses told The News Star, the local newspaper, that the plane had fallen from the sky and burst into flames.

“We heard an engine getting closer and then there was a loud crack and I pulled my ass,” said a witness to the newspaper.

The News Star reported that Chris Mudd, a healthcare executive in Shreveport, was among the three victims of the crash. The other victims were later identified as Wade Williams, also from the Shreveport area, and pilot Robert Gilliam from Minden.

The four-seater single-engine Cessna with propeller drive belongs to Bossier City and is registered there.

The plane landed in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning after departure from Shreveport. She left Baton Rouge for Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday morning and took off from Mississippi to Shreveport with a scheduled 2:50 landing in northwest Louisiana.

The plane crashed at around 2:11 a.m., according to the newspaper report.

Propeller ripped the plane into a fatal crash that killed at least 3 #lalege #lagov https://t.co/rbVMYSzoRo pic.twitter.com/YOlUWd967O

– Greg Hilburn (@ GregHilburn1) February 6, 2020

Flight records found by WBRZ show the aircraft’s flights into and out of Baton Rouge, but do not include passenger information. It was not immediately clear what business the passengers had in Baton Rouge.

An online business networking account shows that Mudd was a manager of a healthcare provider who lists a Baton Rouge location on his website.

Federal investigators are expected to investigate the crash scene on Friday.

