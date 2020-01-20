The father of New Hampshire suffocates coyote to death after he has attacked his son

A Kensington, N.H., man is praised as a hero after he strangled a coyote who had attacked his son, just two hours after the same coyote bit a woman, according to New Hampshire police.

“The coyote attacked a young child and the child’s father went into protection mode and choked the coyote until it collapsed,” police wrote. “New Hampshire Fish and Game has the coyote and takes it to be tested for rabies.”

The man was bitten in the fight and received rabies shots, according to police.

Social media relieved praise for the heroic father. Brittany Morgridge-Haslett wrote on Facebook: “I feel that I have to meet this man! It would be an honour! Go dad! “

It all started around 10 am when the Kensington police issued a warning about a coyote attack in the city. A 62-year-old woman told the police that she and her two dogs had been attacked.

“The coyote was on her three-season porch and her two dogs had opened the sliding door and were attacked by the coyote,” police wrote on social media. “The two dogs withdrew into the house and the coyote tried to enter the house. While the homeowner fought to keep the coyote out of the house, she was bitten. “

The woman later received the first series of rabies shots at Exeter Hospital. Her two dogs were also treated and received a repeat shot of rabies.

A few hours after the Kensington attack, the same coyote attacked the family, walking on a path in nearby Exeter, police said, forcing the father to strangle him to death.