The father of Pilar Jhena also has an intelligent excuse for his behavior – Up News Info

Because of things, problems seem to be Real Atlanta Housewives star Dennis McKinley, who is Porsha Williams’s fiancee, wherever she goes.

After an epic fall scandal that destroyed their romance, the couple reconciled and even got engaged again. The man cheated while Williams was pregnant with his daughter, Pilar Jhena.

Recently, however, McKinley found himself in a rather compromising situation, and his defense is being destroyed by some critics.

A video has appeared showing that the new father is dining late and flirting with four beautiful women, and Williams was nowhere to be seen.

Online radar He received the video and a source revealed that it was filmed on Saturday, January 4 at 4 pm in the Majestic restaurant in Atlanta.

The source said: “He came in with four beautiful women. Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all the women flirted with him. “

Dennis McKinley, fiancé of the star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, was seen with four beautiful women who were not her in a video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. ⠀ ⠀ Dennis, baby father of Porsha’s daughter, Pilar JhenaOpens in New Window, was arrested on Saturday, January 4 at 4 AM in the Majestic restaurant in Atlanta. “He came in with four beautiful women,” a spy witness Radar said he had seen Porsha’s fiancé in the city in the middle of the night. “Porsha was not with him.” Dennis was the only man in the group and all women flirt with him. The source revealed even more beneficial details about Dennis’ night trip with the ladies, with the video exclusively obtained by Radar showing the group together at a table in the restaurant. “The girl in black had her head on her shoulder,” the spy told Radar. “It was like being on a date with everyone.” Bron ⠀ The source told Radar that one woman told the others how they met, and she said she “got into her DMs, quot;, explained that he approached her. On Instagram.” According to the source that Dennis saw flirting with all the women, he was very generous and took the bill from the table. ⠀ ⠀ According to the source that Dennis saw flirting with all the women, he was very generous and took the bill from the table. “Everyone went on a black Escalade,” said the source of his departure from the restaurant early in the morning. “There was a driver, Dennis didn’t drive.” ⠀ ⠀ Dennis a purple hoodie that looks exactly the way he wore in a photo he posted on his Instagram page a week earlier. ⠀ L #LovelytiTv ⠀ #Lovelytea ⠀ # Lovelyti2002 ⠀ #PorshaWilliams ⠀ #DennisMckinley

The person added: “The girl in black had her head on her shoulder. It was like being on a date with everyone. “

One of the women said she agreed to have dinner with him after he “stepped into his DM, quot;”. The source added that he was flirting with all the women and quickly took the bill for the elegant dinner and drinks.

The source added: “Everyone left on a black Escalade. There was a driver, Dennis didn’t drive. “

RHOA fans recalled that McKinley had the courage to blame Williams for his pregnancy, and now they are destroying him for his behavior.

A person said, “Porsha deserves much better, and I know he’s only with him for the baby, but I feel sure he’s established.”

Another commentator said, “They just have a Bible study. A man knows a woman if she has nothing, a woman knows a man if she has anything or anything.”

This social media user said, “Um, does the whole concept of marriage mean nothing anymore?” What is this?! “Some women pretend that they cannot be alone. SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️ If they show you who they are the first time, believe them. 💯🤷🏽‍♀️ “

A fan shared: “Really? Literally. They literally publish insta stories about consecutive vacations over two weeks! How and when do you find the time to entertain FOUR WOMEN? I’m sorry for Porsha, and if he can’t be loyal to her, he should be one of his parents! He sees her literally begging to forgive him at RHOA and the next episode is that he surprised her in Canada to return her engagement ring 😑 why treat her like this? embarrass her … again! I hope this is not what it seems to you and your daughters. “

Williams responded by sharing the photo above with the caption: “Nothing will stop my happy 2020!” And her future husband wrote: “May I not eat?”

Porsha seems determined to make the relationship work.

