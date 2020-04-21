The father of the attack victims who has been advocating for more PPE is committed to continuing the fight

TORONTO –

Weeks before losing his life on the streets during a rage in Nova Scotia, Kristen Beaton fought for a number of self-defense kits for front-office workers at COVID -19 major infection.

A day before the attack that resulted in the death of 18 people, Beaton posted a selfie on Facebook wearing safety goggles and sunglasses, calling on other health officials to do so. the same.

Now, her husband has vowed to carry on his fight.

Nick Beaton told CTV News Director and General Manager Lisa LaFlamme on Tuesday.

“It’s not here and we’re not doing anything about that, but at this point it’s my goal to make sure that no employee gets through it every day.”

Kristen Beaton, who is a continuing care assistant with the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), received two masks a day, Nick Beaton said, adding that he did not provide the N95 mask, which was confirmed is a high standard for physicians. In recent weeks, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has announced efforts to increase production and secure PPE data for front-line workers.

During his tenure, Nick Beaton asked the prime minister to give more PPE to health workers in the country.

Asked minutes later on his near-daily news release, Trudeau responded to Beaton’s request.

He told “Nick and the rest of the family to go through this heartbreak now, find answers, find a reason, find support, we are there for you and we will be there for you, “he said. “Like many people across the country who are worried about what’s coming, our front-office staff is concerned about the availability of PPE.”

Trudeau acknowledged that many workers are “trying to pull off” self-defense products for as long as possible, and that the government has backed requests from the states for more supplies.

“Different states have different management of their collections. The federal government is there to support the states in their requests and up to that point and beyond that, able to respond to the special requests that the states have made, ”he said.

“At the same time, we are struggling in the international arena where everyone is looking for PPE, so we are investing heavily in home-based technology as a tool that will help in doing so. to have a healthy front. safe across the country. “

Jo-Anne Poirier, president and CEO of the Victorian Order of Nurses, the organization in which Kristen Beaton works, told LaFlamme that on Tuesday she had a “great conversation” with Nick. It accounted for some of the shortfalls in the spread of the disease worldwide.

“The situation … across Canada and around the world is that there are limits, but we have to follow health standards and guidelines,” Poirier said.

“Another thing we said to reassure employees is that if they go into a house that they do not think they have the necessary PPE, that they should contact their management and we will send someone else or we will change them to do something else that they will stay safe. Safety is a concern of our front line staff. “

Nick Beaton said that shortly before his wife’s death, the couple had heard of the angry outburst in Portapique, N.S.

“Me and Kristen were in bed earlier that night and watching him in Portapique, it scared people,” he said. “We woke up (Sunday) early and we just thought he was done. “

This morning, Kristen was going to the home of “one of her favorite people,” Beaton said. “If I had known him in the loose, I would not have let my wife leave the house that day.”

